Alabama Supreme Court Justices upheld a Baldwin County jury’s 2022 verdict in favor of a Daphne property owners association that sued homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. over the mortgage of its swimming pool, according to a ruling Friday.
While one justice dissented and another recused himself, six members of Alabama’s highest court affirmed the ruling that awarded almost $800,000 and court costs to the Bellaton Property Owners Association, Inc [BPOA]
Chief Justice Tom Parker concurred, but dissented “with regard to the Association’s breach-of-contract claim against D.R. Horton, Inc.”
Lagniappe reported in 2018 the community members of the 200-plus-lot subdivision off State Highway 181 in Daphne took their developers and financial backers to court for allegedly making them pay down a 20-year mortgage amounting to more than $1 million for a $300,000 pool.
D.R. Horton’s attorneys filed motions after the March 2022 verdict calling on the court to amend the settlements, renew a motion for judgment as a matter of law, or start a new trial.
“As Plaintiff’s evidence fell short of the clear and convincing standard, Defendant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law on Plaintiff’s claim for punitive damages based on breach of fiduciary duty, wantonness, misrepresentation or suppression,” the motion reads. “Judgment as a matter of law in favor of D.R. Horton on the punitive damages is proper.”
The BPOA objected to D.R. Horton’s motion.
“Because D.R. Horton did not specifically allege any error in the Court’s remaining charges to the jury, D.R. Horton clearly may not now seek a new trial based on the Court’s instructions to the jury as to the statute of limitations, duty to mitigate damages or elements of fraud,” attorneys wrote. “The BPOA offered clear and convincing evidence to support the punitive damages award.”
Baldwin County Circuit Judge Jody Bishop denied D.R. Horton’s motion. D.R. Horton filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court the following June.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
