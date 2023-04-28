As more companies look to make the change to renewable energy sources, one Saraland plant is helping lead Alabama’s efforts to grow in the industry.
Gathered at Vertex Energy’s refinement plant on Friday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey, alongside company and local government officials, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a renewable diesel facility, the only one of its kind in the state.
Ivey said the new $115 million project will have far-reaching impact as production begins.
“This is an amazing accomplishment for the people who have been working so hard here at this location for Vertex,” Ivey said. “The bottom line is, they’re building a plant unlike any other in Alabama and renewable diesel fuel will go a long way to improving the environment.”
Ivey touted Alabama’s low unemployment rate, saying Mobile has played a large role in the numbers improving.
“We’re very proud of the job growth and for them to retain 200 jobs and their plan to add more is impressive as well,” Ivey said. “We have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 2.3 percent and we’re real proud of that and y’all have contributed a great deal to that in Mobile County.”
Instead of using crude oil for production, the facility will use soybean oil to make the renewable diesel fuel which looks identical and can be used the same as regular diesel.
A process called “hydrotreating” changes the molecular structure of the soybean oil into the structure needed for normal diesel. It then goes through pretreatment to ensure it can burn cleanly. From there it’s ready to be shipped to service stations to be used by diesel trucks, tractors and semi-trucks among other vehicles.
Site manager Wes Mock said the facility is currently in phase one of a two-phase operation, meaning it can produce 8,000 barrels per day. As the second phase is started, the number of barrels will increase to 14,000 per day.
Mock said the oil will only be shipped to California initially, as the state gives incentives to companies for using this type of fuel within its borders. However, as time goes on, he expects the company to expand into other areas.
Since the plant won’t be using crude oil for this manufacturing process, Mock added the impact of the facility will allow the plant to reduce its carbon footprint.
“Early on, we expect to reduce more than half (of their emissions) in some cases, depending on the supply chain of fossil fuels,” Mock said. “I think about it as an investment in the energy transition and how we’ll start to make products that have a lower carbon footprint but are still needed to meet the needs of our community in terms of how you fuel the life in the region.”
According to Mock, when Vertex Energy purchased the plant from Shell a year ago all 200-plus employees were retained.
Mobile Chamber President Bradley Byrne, who addressed the crowd during the event, said the commitment by Vertex to retain the workforce is a big reason why Mobile’s job market has seen an upward trend recently.
“They kept virtually everyone from the old Shell plant which means they saved over 200 jobs, but they’ve also been adding to (the workforce),” Byrne said. So this is a part of the reason we have such a big workforce effort going on right now because we have this continuous demand for people with pretty high-level skills. … They didn’t get any incentives, they just did it. That shows you the strength of this particular plant and industrial community and the confidence they have.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
