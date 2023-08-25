Mobile County Courthouse

Veterans from across every branch of the military gathered in Judge Michael Windom’s courtroom 6400 at Government Plaza on Friday afternoon for their shot at a second chance in life.

The Veterans Treatment Court launched after previous ventures to implement one over the past few years have failed. The court is intended to offer qualified veterans who have been charged with certain non-violent crimes opportunities to access certain resources to help treat mental health, substance abuse and reduce recidivism.

