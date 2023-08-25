Veterans from across every branch of the military gathered in Judge Michael Windom’s courtroom 6400 at Government Plaza on Friday afternoon for their shot at a second chance in life.
The Veterans Treatment Court launched after previous ventures to implement one over the past few years have failed. The court is intended to offer qualified veterans who have been charged with certain non-violent crimes opportunities to access certain resources to help treat mental health, substance abuse and reduce recidivism.
Among those in attendance to witness the first session included Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Windom said on Friday. “I look around and everybody here is responsible for what we’re starting here today.”
In order to participate, veterans must participate in a 14-month program consisting of five phases. During the process, a team will work with veterans to ensure sobriety and track their progress. If they pass the program, veterans are eligible to have their charges thrown out entirely.
While participation isn’t mandatory, Windom addressed the veterans in attendance and several more currently in the Mobile Metro Jail, laying out the premise of the program and what they stand to gain from participating. Those interested were given a handbook explaining the program, as well as an application to be considered for it.
“We’ve got everybody on board,” Windom said. “The community, district attorney, public defenders, everybody is on board to make this a success and it’s going to be one.”
With the creation of the program, there are now 28 veterans courts across the state of Alabama, including Baldwin county’s.
Lou Lartigue Sr. serves as the president of the South Alabama Veterans Council and said his organization has been involved with the veterans court for years and has seen firsthand the impact it can have.
“The recitive rate is very low,” Lartigue said. “When these veterans finish this 14-month program, they normally get on the right path and we don’t see them back again. And that’s the real meaning of it.”
Lartigue said members of his organization work hands-on to improve the lives of veterans in the area and the court is just another asset to help get people’s lives back on track.
“We have a number of our members in the South Alabama Veterans Council that are mentors and we try to support the program by providing mentors for these veterans that need it,” Lartigue said. “We look forward to this and we support Judge Windom and hope he can keep the enthusiasm going along with the district attorney and public defender’s office.”
The next session of veterans court is scheduled for Sept. 15.
