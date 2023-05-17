(Left to Right) Historic preservationist Stephen McNair, architect Ben Cummings, Mobile City Council Liaison Keysha Brown and Vets Recover CEO John Kilpatrick stand outside a nearly 100-year-old building on Springhill Avenue that will be the nonprofit's detox and recovery center in 2024.
Tearing down a Springhill Avenue building nearly a century in age went against Vets Recover’s mission, CEO John Kilpatrick said, so the nonprofit paid to restore it into a new detox and residential recovery center set to open in February 2024.
The organization bought the former Admiral Semmes School building for $87,000 from the Mobile County Public School System in 2018. Built in 1924, the building was a school for many years, then a homeless shelter and a continuing education school before it fell out of regular use and into disrepair.
“It was literally a crack house,” Kilpatrick said, opening a tour of the unfinished facility Wednesday morning. “We’ve actually treated some of the folks who lived here who were homeless.”
With the help of architect Ben Cummings and historic preservationist Stephen McNair, Vets Recover is restoring the building to help restore a community in a city Kilpatrick said is in desperate need of recovery. The renovation project costs more than $8 million.
“What we’re going to do in this building is going to save our community,” he said. “I hope that we can do a tremendous amount of restoration in our city. We will have the only medically monitored detox facility within a four-hour drive of our city.”
Kilpatrick said the 28-day, 34-bed program will boost Mobile’s general and mental healthcare capability, and bring healing to veterans and first responders who struggle with substance abuse.
District 2 Mobile City Councilman William Carroll said the building sits in a community where Union soldiers once camped during the Civil War and he remembered seeing veterans of more recent wars walk up and down Springhill Avenue when he was a boy.
“As we progress in the renovation of this facility and watch it take on a new life and a new breath as it serves our community in a different way than the way it served us before, I want to say congratulations to you guys,” Carroll said. “Even more so, I look for the hope that it's going to provide to the citizens and our veterans and those others who serve in our community.”
The two-story building will have offices, detox rooms, a lobby and dining room on the ground floor, and dorms and community spaces on the top floor.
Cummings and McNair spoke at length about making the building into a functional, modern medical facility without compromising its historic value. The project has secured historic tax credits to offset the expenses of renovation, and the center has received grant money from the city of Mobile, Mobile County, the state and federal government.
While the nonprofit focuses on helping veterans and first responders, Kilpatrick said the center will always be open to anyone in the community who checks themself in for help. One’s ability to pay will not prevent them from receiving the care they need, he added.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
