Vets Recover facility

(Left to Right) Historic preservationist Stephen McNair, architect Ben Cummings, Mobile City Council Liaison Keysha Brown and Vets Recover CEO John Kilpatrick stand outside a nearly 100-year-old building on Springhill Avenue that will be the nonprofit's detox and recovery center in 2024.

 Staff photo

Tearing down a Springhill Avenue building nearly a century in age went against Vets Recover’s mission, CEO John Kilpatrick said, so the nonprofit paid to restore it into a new detox and residential recovery center set to open in February 2024.

The organization bought the former Admiral Semmes School building for $87,000 from the Mobile County Public School System in 2018. Built in 1924, the building was a school for many years, then a homeless shelter and a continuing education school before it fell out of regular use and into disrepair.

Vets Recover facility tour

Architect Ben Cummings (center) speaks during a tour of Vets Recover's soon-to-be detox and recovery facility as historic preservationist Stephen McNair (right) looks on.

