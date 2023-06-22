Vicki Marie Davis is Mobile County’s next circuit court judge, the Governor’s Office confirmed Thursday. She fills the vacancy created by Judge James Patterson’s death in January.
“I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey wrote in a letter to Davis announcing her appointment. “The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.”
Marcus Tirrell Foxx and Winston Raoul Grow were also among the candidates Ivey could have chosen to fill Place 11 on the Mobile County Circuit Court. Davis will finish Patterson’s six-year term and will be the first Black judge on the circuit since Herman Thomas resigned in 2007. Patterson was elected in 2022, so Davis will be up for election in 2028.
Davis was appointed as a Republican, according to Ivey’s Office.
She attended Cumberland School of Law and was admitted to the Alabama State Bar in 1988, according to the Mobile Bar Association’s website. Davis was previously appointed as a district court judge in 1999 by then-Gov. Don Siegelman, but lost her bid for election a year later. She has worked as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Mobile office for the past several years.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.