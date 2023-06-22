Vicki Marie Davis Circuit Court

Gov. Kay Ivey tapped Assistant U.S. Attorney and former Mobile District Court Judge Vicki Marie Davis (pictured) to replace the late Judge Jim Patterson on the Mobile County Circuit Court.

 Photo from the Alabama State Bar

Vicki Marie Davis is Mobile County’s next circuit court judge, the Governor’s Office confirmed Thursday. She fills the vacancy created by Judge James Patterson’s death in January.

“I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey wrote in a letter to Davis announcing her appointment. “The responsibility that comes with this appointment is not to be taken lightly. I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.”

