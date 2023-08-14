Vigor High School Logo
The former principal of Vigor High School is officially out after almost six months of being on leave. Gerald Cunningham was placed on administrative leave in March and officially submitted his letter of resignation to the Mobile County Public School System Board of Commissioners last Wednesday.

District 3 board member Reginald Crenshaw confirmed to Lagniappe that Cunningham resigned and the board accepted the letter. Cunningham was originally scheduled to have a hearing on his suspension last Wednesday but instead he resigned. As a result, Cunningham will not be eligible for MCPSS employment in the future.

