The former principal of Vigor High School is officially out after almost six months of being on leave. Gerald Cunningham was placed on administrative leave in March and officially submitted his letter of resignation to the Mobile County Public School System Board of Commissioners last Wednesday.
District 3 board member Reginald Crenshaw confirmed to Lagniappe that Cunningham resigned and the board accepted the letter. Cunningham was originally scheduled to have a hearing on his suspension last Wednesday but instead he resigned. As a result, Cunningham will not be eligible for MCPSS employment in the future.
As for the reason behind being placed on leave, Crenshaw said it stemmed from financial findings from Cunningham’s tenure at Vigor. He said an audit was conducted on the school and the findings were revealed, which merited the leave.
Crenshaw added Cunningham’s contract had not been renewed due to the financial findings thus far.
“Superintendent [Chresal] Threadgill thought it was critical enough to place him on leave and his contract was not renewed,” Crenshaw said.
MCPSS Spokeswoman Rena Philips initially told Lagniappe Cunningham had retired, not resigned.
Philips later clarified the situation in an email, stating Vigor had been placed on receivership status in January, 2021, meaning all purchases had to be submitted to the MCPSS accounting department for approval before orders could be placed. Another stipulation prevented any funds from being dispersed without a purchase order properly approved by the MCPSS central office.
“MCPSS conducted a lengthy financial audit and determined that there was mismanagement of school funds at Vigor High School in the amount of about $100,000,” Philips wrote.
Vigor faithful had attended the last few board meetings in droves, clamoring for Cunningham to be taken off leave so he could resume his duties as principal. Assistant Principal Temitshia Jackson is currently serving as the interim principal.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.