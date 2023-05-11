Oftentimes, it’s difficult for high school seniors to find time to fit so many different things in their busy schedules. Between academics, extracurriculars, preparing for their future and sometimes balancing a part-time job, most students can only find time to apply to a handful of prospective colleges.
But for Vigor’s Dave Lewis, fitting in the time to apply for colleges has paid huge dividends.
To date, Lewis has accumulated more than $2.3 million from 83 colleges — and he’s still awaiting responses from almost 40 more universities.
Not only is Lewis a standout in his class, but his efforts go beyond the classroom. A student ambassador, community service volunteer, prom king and a part-time employee at Walmart, it’s easy to see why so many colleges are interested in recruiting Lewis to their campus.
Lewis said while he initially intended to apply to plenty of colleges, what really led him to seek admittance to so many institutions was due in large part to advice from a school official.
“Once my counselor told me there was a free application week in Alabama, I decided to apply to every school in Alabama,” Lewis said. “Then once I saw how quickly the acceptance letters were coming in, I decided to apply to more schools outside of the state and the scholarships kept going higher.”
An aspiring medical student, Lewis plans on majoring in biology to become either a radiologist or cardiologist. So far, he has received offers from colleges across the country including Columbia, Xavier and Pacific University in California.
While he hasn’t quite made up his mind yet, Lewis has narrowed his choices down to four options, all of which are in the state. The University of Mobile, UAB, Troy and Southern Birmingham are all in the running to land the highly-sought after Vigor standout.
As he examined his pile of acceptance letters on Thursday afternoon, he reflected on the first one he received.
“Once I got my first acceptance letter, I was waiting for a few more to come in because I applied to multiple schools,” Lewis said. “Then they started coming in more frequently after that.”
To get to this point, Lewis said he would not have been able to achieve all he has accomplished thus far in his academic career without help from his teachers and his parents.
As for his parents, the success of their son came as no surprise.
“We’re very proud,” Lewis’ mother Wendolyn Mose said. “We knew he would be great since his elementary school days. He never brought home a bad test or anything like that so we knew he would be great.”
Vigor school officials noted Lewis’ achievements and the impact they will have on younger students pursuing their dreams.
“The faculty, staff and students are so proud of Dave for this major achievement,” interim principal Tamisha Jackson said. “This is an outstanding accomplishment that not only shines the light on him, but it also sets the bar for our other students. He’s the epitome of what a scholar-student represents.”
