Dauphin Island police are still following leads in a series of cat shootings that have dogged the island community since January. The latest incidents happened in the last weeks of June, with two felines wounded by air gun pellets, police said.
Lagniappe previously reported Detective Jeremy Castille said the shooting deaths of Tux, a 6-to-8-month-old kitten, in January; an unnamed orange cat in February; and another cat in 2022 could be connected to the same killer. The Dauphin Island Cat Association, a nonprofit organization that cares for stray cats, offered a $5,050 reward for information following the shootings.
Since then, three more Dauphin Island cats have been injured in acts of animal cruelty, Castille said in an interview on July 6.
An unknown suspect threw a pregnant cat off the Dauphin Island Bridge and into Mobile Bay in April. That cat was recovered and survived, but her unborn kittens did not make it, he said.
Last month, two cats were found wounded by air gun pellets. Both animals survived their injuries, Castille said, and investigators were able to recover an unusually shaped pellet from one of them.
The problem with pellets is they do not have markings on them that police can follow back to the gun that fired them, unlike bullets from a firearm, he said.
But Castille is getting an idea that more than one person could be responsible for these acts of first-degree animal cruelty.
“I have reason to believe the bridge incident [was] not someone associated with the island,” Castille said. “The shooting is anyone who lives near or on the island.”
The cats injured by pellets could have been shot by tourists visiting the island, he said, noting they do not fit with the other shootings.
“We’ve gotten some leads that have come up on dead ends, but some we’re working on,” Castille said.
Multiple counts of first-degree animal cruelty await the person or people responsible, he said. In Alabama, animal cruelty is a Class C felony that carries with it a prison sentence of one to 10 years, and a fine of up to $15,000.
Unrelated to the cat shootings, Theodore native Shawn Taulbee was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, July 3, on a first-degree animal cruelty charge for allegedly drowning his golden retriever in the surf at Dauphin Island’s East End beach. Castille said Taulbee told police he killed his canine because it had fleas.
The detective said he does not believe Taulbee has any connection to the cat shootings. Taulbee was released from custody three hours after booking.
Castille called once again for the community’s help in his investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Dauphin Island Police Department.
