Dauphin Island cat combo

The investigation continues into the shooting deaths of a handful of cats on Dauphin Island (Photos courtesy of the Dauphin Island Cat Association)

Dauphin Island police are still following leads in a series of cat shootings that have dogged the island community since January. The latest incidents happened in the last weeks of June, with two felines wounded by air gun pellets, police said.

Lagniappe previously reported Detective Jeremy Castille said the shooting deaths of Tux, a 6-to-8-month-old kitten, in January; an unnamed orange cat in February; and another cat in 2022 could be connected to the same killer. The Dauphin Island Cat Association, a nonprofit organization that cares for stray cats, offered a $5,050 reward for information following the shootings.

Dauphin Island cat reward grows as investigation continues

