Visit Mobile's four-month long Experience Giver Training Program taught five Africatown community members how to showcase the story of the Clotilda descendants in immersive tour businesses.
(Back row, left to right: Patty Kieffer and Michael Dorie of Visit Mobile, Jason Lewis, Michelle Browder, Lamar Howard, Derek Tucker, Rosemary Judkins from the Alabama Tourism Department and David Clark, Visit Mobile's President and CEO. Front row, left to right: Jacqueline Tunstall-Williams, Joycelyn Davis and Chiquitta Howard.)
After completing a four-month training seminar, five Africatown community members are now equipped to tell the story of the Clotilda descendants in the form of immersive tour businesses.
Jason Lewis, Joycelyn Davis, Lamar and Chiquitta Howard, Jacqueline Tunstall-Williams and Derek Tucker learned from Montgomery tour guide and activist Michelle Browder in Visit Mobile’s Experience Giver Training Program.They graduated on Wednesday night, Jan. 25 with the mission to make more people aware of Africatown’s history and effect change through knowledge.
“Africatown is elevating [the] voices of trafficked African people,” Browder said in a press release. “Today, their descendants are charged with revealing More Truth, advocating for More Justice, and so we can all experience More Freedom.”
The course walked participants through the process of creating a tour experience, from story development to brand curation and business training.
Lamar Howard, who created “Africatown Freedom Tours” with his wife Chiquitta, called the program “a great tool to help me get ready to start our business.”
“The training has also inspired me to want to teach some of our younger children the art of storytelling,” he said in a statement. “Thanks Visit Mobile for helping the people of Africatown get ready to tell our history.”
Head to Visit Mobile’s website – Mobile.org – to learn more about the five tours as they begin operation.
The Wednesday, Feb. 1 issue of Lagniappe will explore this story in greater depth.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
