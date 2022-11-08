A statewide amendment to expand judges’ ability to hold suspects without bail – known as “Aniah’s Law” – is set to go into effect with more than 727,000 voters behind it, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Lagniappe previously reported the measure will give judges an exception to Alabama’s “reasonable bail” statute by allowing them to deny bond in the cases of 13 Class A felonies, such as murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old who went missing and was found dead in 2019, is the law’s namesake. Ibraheem Yazeed, a prime suspect in her death, was out on bond when Blanchard went missing.
Members of law enforcement and elected officials supported the measure across the state, while a few groups argued it curbed Alabamians’ presumption of innocence.
The state legislature passed the law and Governor Kay Ivey signed it last year, but state law required the amendment to receive a majority vote in its favor before it could go on the books.
Unofficial results show 80 percent of voters supported “Aniah’s Law.”
