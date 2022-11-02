State Capital Building of Alabama.

 By Jason Johnson

Residents of Alabama have no doubt for years heard the State Constitution is the longest in the world because of all the amendments attached to the original 1901 document. If voters agree with a ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Constitution will get a few pages shorter.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote up or down a recompilation of the 1901 Constitution that reorganizes amendments, corrects typos, deletes sections that have been repealed and removes racist language.

