Residents of Alabama have no doubt for years heard the State Constitution is the longest in the world because of all the amendments attached to the original 1901 document. If voters agree with a ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Constitution will get a few pages shorter.
Voters will have the opportunity to vote up or down a recompilation of the 1901 Constitution that reorganizes amendments, corrects typos, deletes sections that have been repealed and removes racist language.
The process of recompiling the Constitution started in 2019 when the Legislature gave the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) the authority to begin work on the document, Director Othni Lathram said. The agency enlisted a committee of state lawmakers and attorneys to get to work on the new document.
Voters then approved Amendment 951, which formally granted the agency the authority to reorganize the more than 978 ratified amendments.
The agency took out racist language in three spots, Lathram said. In Section 32, the Constitution’s anti-slavery provision, indentured servitude was still technically allowed.
“It was a consequence of the convict leasing system that no longer exists,” Lathram said. “There was some concern over taking out that language, but the prison industry is still allowed.”
The second instance of racist language was in the educational policy section of the Constitution. It still referred to segregation, even though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the practice unconstitutional decades ago. Lathram said the agency removed a phrase in the first paragraph which relates to “peace and order” and defends segregation.
The final change the agency made in terms of racist language was to remove the first paragraph of Section 256, which referred to a poll tax. The poll tax was officially repealed in 1996.
The agency separated the amendments into categories based on topics and separated local amendments by county.
“If it’s an amendment about courts, it’s always going to be in Chapter 2,” Lathram said.
In all, 13 topics were assigned chapters in the recompilation.
The recompilation also takes out repealed language, Lathram said. Most of that job had already been done, but a newer version of the 1901 Constitution had never been officially ratified, he said. The group worked from the new document.
Twelve of the 15 changes to the document were to fix typos, Lathram said. For instance, there were instances where “repel” was used instead of “repeal.”
Lathram said the agency process was a successful one that included five public hearings hosted by committee members.
“It was an open, frank conversation,” he said.
The process did shorten the world’s longest constitution, Lathram said, although he’s unsure how many pages it includes now.
“It is shorter,” he said. “I didn’t do an actual page count. It does shrink some, not a great deal.”
The goal of the process was twofold, he said. It wasn’t just to make the document shorter, but to make it easier to read and understand.
“The first goal was to make the Constitution readable, understandable and accessible to the average person,” Lathram said.
University of Alabama law professor Susan Hamill, an expert on the state’s 1901 Constitution, will support the new, recompiled document, but argued it doesn’t go far enough to make the document fair to the residents of the state.
“These were good efforts and I plan on supporting it,” she said. “A lot of the stuff in there the Supreme Court has held is unconstitutional. Eliminating racist language is also a good thing, but the changes being proposed are cosmetic.”
In fact, she’s in favor of a rewrite of the entire document, which could expand home rule to rural areas and rewrite property tax provisions, especially as it relates to timber companies.
“Big timber property tax remains nothing,” she said.
Timberland owners pay a property tax rate of about 2 percent, Hamill said. Changing that requires a constitutional amendment.
In addition, home rule has not improved much over the years, especially for rural areas, she said.
“Am I enthusiastic about this? No,” Hamill said. “These mild, cosmetic improvements aren’t nothing. It is a little bit more than nothing.”
A rewrite would make the Constitution better for all Alabamians, Hamill said.
“A constitution is supposed to set out basic human rights and split powers between branches of government,” she said. “School tax should be a question of those who live in an area.”
State Sen. Arthur Orr, co-chairman of the LSA committee, said he tried to remove racist language from the Constitution about a decade ago, but “misinformation” derailed it.
“It was an embarrassment for the state, I think,” he said. “It was an unholy alliance between Roy Moore and the Alabama Education Association being against it.”
The racist language, Orr said, made it harder for the state to recruit business and focus on economic development.
“Other states used it against us,” he said. “They try to paint Alabama as a bigoted state.”
Orr said he had two personal goals for recompiling the Constitution. One was removing racist language from the document. The second was to reorganize the document.
“Right now, we have an infamous reputation of having the world’s longest Constitution,” he said. “A lot of that is because of amendments. It’s terribly confusing if you go to a law book and look for the amendments.”
As for a possible total rewrite of the Constitution, Orr said he’s happy with the recompilation at the moment. He said he’s more in favor of “incremental changes” instead of taking the whole document on.
In addition to the recompiled Constitution, voters are asked to decide the fate of proposed statewide Amendment 10, which would allow the new amendments approved during this election to be added to the document the way the recompilation allows.
