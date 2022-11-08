Voters statewide appear poised to approve a recompiled state constitution that takes out racist language and makes the document easier to read.
With 76 percent of precincts reporting, 638,568 voters approved the recompilation, while 194,570 voters disapproved, according to unofficial results Tuesday evening.
The process of recompiling the Constitution started in 2019 when the Legislature gave the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) the authority to begin work on the document, Director Othni Lathram said. The agency enlisted a committee of state lawmakers and attorneys to get to work on the new document.
Voters then approved Amendment 951, which formally granted the agency the authority to reorganize the more than 978 ratified amendments.
The agency took out racist language in three spots, Lathram said. In Section 32, the Constitution’s anti-slavery provision, indentured servitude was still technically allowed.
“It was a consequence of the convict leasing system that no longer exists,” Lathram said. “There was some concern over taking out that language, but the prison industry is still allowed.”
The second instance of racist language was in the educational policy section of the Constitution. It still referred to segregation, even though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the practice unconstitutional decades ago. Lathram said the agency removed a phrase in the first paragraph which relates to “peace and order” and defends segregation.
The final change the agency made in terms of racist language was to remove the first paragraph of Section 256, which referred to a poll tax. The poll tax was officially repealed in 1996.
The agency separated the amendments into categories based on topics and separated local amendments by county.
“If it’s an amendment about courts, it’s always going to be in Chapter 2,” Lathram said.
In all, 13 topics were assigned chapters in the recompilation.
The recompilation also takes out repealed language, Lathram said. Most of that job had already been done, but a newer version of the 1901 Constitution had never been officially ratified, he said. The group worked from the new document.
Twelve of the 15 changes to the document were to fix typos, Lathram said. For instance, there were instances where “repel” was used instead of “repeal.”
Lathram said the agency process was a successful one that included five public hearings hosted by committee members.
“It was an open, frank conversation,” he said.
The process did shorten the world’s longest constitution, Lathram said, although he’s unsure how many pages it includes now.
“It is shorter,” he said. “I didn’t do an actual page count. It does shrink some, not a great deal.”
The goal of the process was twofold, he said. It wasn’t just to make the document shorter, but to make it easier to read and understand.
“The first goal was to make the Constitution readable, understandable and accessible to the average person,” Lathram said.
