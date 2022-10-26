Council 2021

The Mobile City Council elected in 2021. 

 Gabriel Tynes

The founder of a local voting rights group is asking for more transparency in the annexation discussion after being invited by a member of the Mobile City Council to a private meeting on the subject.

Beverly Cooper, of Stand Up Mobile, is urging Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration and the Mobile City Council to make public an annexation plan before meeting again with concerned groups.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.