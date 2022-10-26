The founder of a local voting rights group is asking for more transparency in the annexation discussion after being invited by a member of the Mobile City Council to a private meeting on the subject.
Beverly Cooper, of Stand Up Mobile, is urging Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration and the Mobile City Council to make public an annexation plan before meeting again with concerned groups.
“It is deeply troubling to learn that an annexation proposal has been shared with select insiders in an effort to quietly win support before even allowing the citizens of Mobile any information on it,” she said in a statement. “Before one more private meeting is held, the administration should release their proposal and any petitions neighborhoods have filed requesting to be annexed. The citizens of Mobile deserve transparency.”
Several councilors referenced the statement during Tuesday’s meeting and subsequent discussion about future annexation plans. Council President C.J. Small said he’s never participated in a “closed-door” meeting.
The proposed annexation plan seems to keep shifting. The most recent numbers given to Lagniappe from the city administration suggest an attempt to annex more than 20,000 West Mobile residents. The racial demographics would change slightly, but the city’s Black population would still remain a majority.
An attempt to annex 13,000 West Mobile residents failed in 2019 when the council voted 4-3 to allow those residents to participate in a referendum. The vote failed due to lack of a five-vote supermajority.
Cooper said Stand Up Mobile is not necessarily against annexation, but the group wants to make sure underserved communities are considered when the decision is made. Specifically, she wants the city to consider helping residents in areas, like Campground, the Bottom and Maysville, if it wants to add residents to an already taxed city staff.
“It is important that everyone in Government Plaza understands that every citizen in Mobile is a key stakeholder in these plans to fundamentally change the demographics of our city forever, without addressing the underlying problems causing us to lose population year after year and take on new costs and responsibilities for our already overworked city workers,” she said in the statement. “They should not have to be calling the administration or council members to gain access to that information.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.