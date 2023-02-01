Two local groups active in the last year’s redistricting debates fear annexation of West Mobile areas would dilute Black voting power in Mobile.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday evening, members of Stand Up Mobile and the South Alabama Economic Roundtable told about 30 residents the study area annexation maps released by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office late last month reduce the percentage of the voting-age Black population of the city more than they are comfortable with.
“Where we have a concern on this is we fought very hard to get the voting population in a place to elect people who we thought would reflect our point of view and our values,” South Alabama Economic Roundtable’s Rob Reed said, during a review of the maps.
Stimpson’s office released four study area maps it has sent to financial services firm PFM Group for validation. The first option, or Map A, could bring in as many as 26,000 West Mobile residents to the city. Under the current city limits, the Black voting-age population stands at just under 50 percent, whereas the White voting-age population stands at 44 percent. Under Map A’s annexation proposal, which includes taking in areas west and northwest of the city, would shrink the percentage of Black voting-age population to 46.8 percent and increase the share of voting-age White population to 46.7 percent.
Reed called this plan the “most egregious” of the four. The study areas shrink in total population brought in from Map A to Map D. Each of the maps would bring in enough population to eclipse 200,000 if every area voted to approve an annexation referendum. While each map brings in fewer people, they each preserve more of the city’s current Black majority.
The dillution of Black voting power is a big problem for representatives of the groups, with Stand Up Mobile co-founder Beverly Cooper twice saying that litigation could be a remedy.
The groups came up with their own study area map that brings in about 14,000 people and split the new White and Black population evenly at 45 percent each. Reed said the groups are not opposed to annexation that prevents the dilution of the Black vote in the city.
During the meeting, Reed also dismissed concerns that Semmes would be waiting to annex areas Mobile didn’t. As he pointed out, the city formed in 2011 has less than 5,000 in population.
“The way it was talked about by the administration, you would’ve thought it was a big monster,” he said. “The population is about 5,000. I can’t see how that’s a big threat to Mobile’s growth.”
Mobile resident Jake McNeil compared annexation to racial gerrymandering and urged neighbors at the meeting to find a solution.
“They gerrymander the state, why not the city,” he said. “We’ve got to attack gerrymandering. That would take care of annexation.”
Diluting the Black vote — even if the city’s Black majority remains about the same — would harm Black residents, given how the two racial groups have voted historically, McNeil said.
“If you bring in 7,000 Blacks and 13,000 Whites, 40 percent of the Black population will vote and 53 percent of the White population will vote,” he said.
The city both spends money and receives revenue from the unincorporated area stretching three miles to the west of the city’s border, known as the police jurisdiction. Businesses in the area are required to pay half of the city’s sales tax and pay business license fees to the city. For this, the city provides 40 police officers to patrol the area regularly. The city currently loses money on this and spends much more than the $2 million per year required to be spent within the jurisdiction under state law..
Reed argued that the city could simply stop spending so much money in the police jurisdiction and could redirect those funds to the inner-city.
Residents at the meeting shared this same concern, many saying the city doesn’t do enough now in areas east of Interstate 65 to justify the growth. Reed even pointed out that $1 million more per district through the city’s Capital Improvement Plan would not be enough to justify the move.
These arguments came the same day that councilors questioned the city’s Executive Director of Finance Bob Holt on why Stimpson’s office had transferred $15 million in unspent funds in December to the General Fund’s unencumbered fund balance. The balance, known colloquially as the reserve fund, sits roughly at $87 million.
“There are a lot of areas in District 2 that need a lot of money,” Councilman William Carroll told Holt. “We’re carrying this kind of balance and I think people should feel this kind of money.”
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves cautioned his colleagues against spending too much of the money too quickly, citing previous financial issues.
“We get into trouble when we look at the balance and don’t look at it historically,” he said. “Not too long ago we had no reserve and a negative fund balance.”
The money should be saved for emergencies, Daves said.
“We don’t know what’s in front of us,” he said. “We’ve gone through a number of years where Mobile has done well on revenue, but we don’t want to get back in a position we were 10 years ago.”
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds questioned what the city wasn’t spending money on, if there was $15 million left over in December.
Stimpson didn’t appreciate the implication that his office was “hoarding money,” pointing them all to $300 million to $400 million in “unfunded projects” the city was dealing with.
“I can’t predict the day, or how, the $87 million will be spent,” he said. “Without the surplus, the projects you assume we’re building won’t happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.