Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 71F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
The organizers of the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and the Eastern Shore Art Center’s Outdoor Art Show shortened the hours of Friday’s events due to threats of severe weather.
According to a press release, the festivals will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. on Friday to give artists, volunteers and guests time to get out of the heavy afternoon rainfall and storms expected by forecasters.
“We invite guests to enjoy the morning hours exploring the downtown Fairhope as our artists and local merchants are eager to greet the crowds,” the statement reads.
Both arts shows are set to resume their normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.