WPMI-TV anchor Greg Peterson announced Wednesday it would be his last night on air after 15 years at the local NBC affiliate.
Peterson’s retirement from the news business certainly came as a surprise to viewers, but he said it was something he’s contemplated for a while now and was a result of both changes in the industry and the weight of reporting on worsening societal issues each night.
“I’ve been doing this job, sitting on the anchor’s desk for 40 years and I’ve always been able to compartmentalize things. But the pandemic, civil disorder and terrible violence have really started to affect me personally. I never had that happen before,” he said.
Peterson said his contract was ending soon and he decided it was the right time to make a change.
“I’m pivoting in life and walking away from a business that is quickly changing,” he said. “We’ve all seen how journalism is deteriorating.”
Peterson joined WPMI in 2007 after a shakeup at the station in which three anchors were let go simultaneously. Peterson was available after leaving the anchor’s desk at KMTV-TV3 in Omaha, Nebraska and was part of a rebranding effort that ultimately saw WPMI shake off the setbacks caused when its broadcast tower was knocked down during Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and become a strong ratings competitor against the market’s other three news stations.
The son of a broadcast meteorologist, Peterson made his on-air debut at age 13 on WGN radio and has worked in markets across the South and Midwest. He said his approach to the job has been the same for 40 years — professionalism and quality journalism.
“At times I was possibly perceived as less than a nice guy in the newsroom,” he said. “I didn’t go to work to be a nice guy. I went to do great journalism and to beat the competition.”
Looking back at his journalism career, Peterson singled out his focus on colon and prostate cancer as reporting of which he is particularly proud. A prostate cancer survivor, Peterson shared his own diagnosis with viewers in hopes it would help others.
“It’s very rewarding when someone calls to say that because of my reports, they had a colonoscopy or a PSA test and early detection helped them beat these diseases,” he said.
While he’s leaving the airwaves, Peterson says he isn’t retiring, but finding other things to do with his time. In addition to the Trattoria Italian restaurant he and his wife own in Baldwin County, Peterson is also a partner in a mortgage company and will be working in the financial planning industry.
“I’m a crazed lunatic when it comes to idle time,” he said, explaining his desire to enter a new career.
Peterson completed more than 30,000 live broadcasts in his journalism career and counts more than 7,000 trips across Mobile Bay during his time at WPMI.
WPMI executives did not respond to questions prior to this story being published, so it isn’t yet clear what plans there are to replace Peterson alongside Kym Anderson each evening.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.