Fairhope city councilors voted Oct. 24 against an ordinance that would have allowed a medical cannabis dispensary to open inside city limits.

During the public comments segment of the meeting, four citizens said a dispensary would put the community at risk of addiction and noted Baldwin County’s state representatives voted against the May 2021 act that made the ordinance possible. 

