Fairhope city councilors voted Oct. 24 against an ordinance that would have allowed a medical cannabis dispensary to open inside city limits.
During the public comments segment of the meeting, four citizens said a dispensary would put the community at risk of addiction and noted Baldwin County’s state representatives voted against the May 2021 act that made the ordinance possible.
Zachary Huey from Daphne spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying doctors must meet specific requirements before they could write a prescription and that medical marijuana would be a better alternative to more addictive opioid medications.
After hearing these comments, councilors suspended the rules and spoke their minds before voting.
“Sometimes when you're undecided, you listen to the people that put you in office, and, for me, I have had a vast number of people that contacted me who are unsupportive of this and I have had exactly two people in favor,” Councilman Jack Burrell told the audience.
He said the two people who reached out to him both worked in the medical marijuana industry and insisted the ordinance, which was introduced on the Oct. 10 agenda, had to be passed in Fairhope.
“I don’t know what the endgame is, but it’s a risk to find out,” he said. “Foley and Daphne have both passed an ordinance allowing a dispensary, so I don’t think if we denied this we are depriving our citizens of the ability to go somewhere and get a prescription filled. But, for me, I’m listening to the vast majority of people, the overwhelming majority of people that have contacted me, and if it makes it to a vote I’m casting a ‘no’ vote.”
Councilman Corey Martin spoke next and said he too had been “inundated with conversation and calls and emails” in opposition. He would have voted in favor of it because he said he saw children and adults receive medical marijuana in hospice and palliative care and improve because of it.
Martin then explained the issue of deciding whether to approve the ordinance is similar to issues he encountered in the ethics classes he took.
“You got Socrates on one hand, epistemology, then you got Plato on the other hand, who is all about education and love and social,” Martin said. “So you never really get a good answer. I’m not going to speak whether it’s good or bad, but I am going to speak to what people tell me in my ear.”
Not a lot of people reached out to Councilman Jay Robinson in favor of or against the ordinance, he said, so he thought about it in terms of what he thought the people of Fairhope need.
“But with the knowledge that some surrounding communities already passed this dispensary ordinance, I don't believe there’s any reason that the citizens of Fairhope would be deprived of anything in the event it was decided they did need it by their medical professional,” Robinson said.
Approving the ordinance for the tax revenue it could generate is not a good reason to approve it, he continued, “with the uncertainty that comes along with something like this that we don’t have that much [information] about.”
Councilman Kevin Boone said the conversations the council had over exactly where they would allow a dispensary to open in city limits made it sound like they were trying to hide it away from the public.
“And anything that you’re trying to hide, I don’t know about Plato's philosophy, but Boone’s philosophy says it’s not a good deal,” he said. “I’ve never been one in favor of voting for something I felt was wrong, and I feel this is wrong.”
It was clear to Council President Jimmy Conyers that a lot of thought went into the measure, and many citizens in Fairhope voiced their concerns about it.
He agreed with Robinson that similar ordinances going into effect in Daphne, Foley and Spanish Fort in recent weeks would still make medical marijuana accessible to Fairhope residents who need it for their medical care.
“If your only redeeming reason to do it is to generate some tax revenue — and that’s potentially debatable whether you would be able to charge taxes if it was considered pharmaceutical or not — it sounds like there’s not much interest in moving forward,” he said.
No councilor made a motion for the ordinance when Conyers proposed it.
“Sounds like it dies on the vine,” he said afterward.
As Lagniappe reported last month, councilors discussed the possibility of a dispensary opening in Fairhope during their Sept. 26 work session. At that meeting, Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the industry was very regulated and the state had established some “really serious guidelines when it comes to dispensing.”
Martin told the council he had “no problem” with a dispensary opening in that meeting.
“There is no flower as far as anything that’s going to exhibit a smoke. These are all just tinctures, oils, lotions,” he said. “This is where we are now. We went through this with alcohol. Here we are.”
Burrell said what the dispensaries would sell “seems very benign,” but said he did not want to see them “in downtown Fairhope [with] lights flashing, weed symbols in the window.”
The state’s regulations laid out specific restrictions for where dispensaries could open, Martin answered, and left even more room for municipalities like Fairhope to restrict their operations further.
Martin introduced the ordinance to the council at the Oct. 10 meeting. At that meeting, three people spoke against it, two of whom spoke again two weeks later.
Robinson acknowledged the comments in opposition were serious, but told the audience the council is not deciding whether marijuana is good or bad, but whether a dispensary should open in Fairhope to receive prescriptions from physicians.
The council amended the ordinance in that meeting, saying dispensaries could only open in permitted areas listed in the Fairhope Zoning Ordinance “as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission, adopted by the City Council and subject to its restrictions.”
