Mobile Police Department reports from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19:
Burglary and Assault
On Friday, March 17, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Sage Avenue in reference to a burglary involving one injured. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male and an unknown male had entered the victim's apartment. The subject demanded the victim's wallet and struck him multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property (X7), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Multiple Felony Warrants
On Friday, March 17, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about two individuals stealing packages from the Wimbledon Drive neighborhood. After conducting a thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify the female suspect and the vehicle used in the crime with the help of surveillance footage. The officers then obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence, where they discovered multiple stolen packages, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Gunn, 41, and Robert Malone, 43, were arrested.
Possession of Marijuana, Giving a False Name, Failure to Notify Police of a Firearm, and Multiple Warrants
On Friday, March 17, 2023, at approximately 12:35 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the Super 8 Motel on Moffett Road. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officers discovered that the driver had multiple outstanding warrants. As a result, the driver was taken into custody. During an inventory search of the vehicle, the officers found a significant quantity of drugs and a firearm. Keontae Singleton-Kemp, 28, was arrested on the listed charges and multiple warrants.
Assault
On Friday, March 17, 2023, at around 6:55 p.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Muscadine Avenue after receiving a report of a male who had been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers were informed that the resident heard a gunshot and found the male victim lying outside. The victim was then taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. At this time, no arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.
Assault
On Friday, March 17, 2023, at approximately 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Height Street in reference to a report of a male who had been shot. Upon arriving, the officers were informed that the victim was at the 1000 block of Brooke Avenue, retrieving his belongings from the front porch when an unknown individual in an unidentified vehicle fired multiple gunshots. The victim was hit by gunfire and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at approximately 12:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of St. Stephens Road following a report of a male victim shot. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered a relative had shot the male victim. The victim was then taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, and the injury was non-life-threatening. Unfortunately, the suspect fled the scene before the officers could arrive. As of now, the case remains under investigation by the authorities.
Theft of Property (X2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Glen Acres Drive when they observed a BOLO (be on the lookout) subject at the 1000 block of Glen Acres. The officers approached the subject and detained him. During the investigation, the officers found drug paraphernalia in the suspect's possession. Addrian Watson, 28, was arrested for the two outstanding charges related to property theft and drug paraphernalia.
Robbery
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at approximately 7:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to 7360 Theodore Dawes Road, the Murphy Gas Station, regarding a robbery report. Upon arriving, the officers discovered that an unknown female had approached the victim while he was pumping gas. The suspect then forcibly took the victim's wallet from his back pocket and fled the scene. Nobody was injured during the incident. This is an active investigation.
Burglary, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle, and Domestic Violence Harassment
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Fleetwood Drive after receiving a report of shots fired. Upon arriving in the area, the officers were flagged down and informed that the victim's ex-boyfriend, accompanied by two unidentified male individuals, had forcefully entered the residence while carrying firearms. The suspects then proceeded to fire multiple gunshots, which hit the occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle. No one was injured during the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Trafficking Illegal Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Domestic Violence Harassment
On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 10:24 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Campanella Drive North in reference to a domestic altercation involving one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and her boyfriend were tussling over a gun when it discharged, striking the subject. The subject was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. While on the scene, officers observed a significant amount of drugs. Fredrick Weston, Jr., 31, was treated for his injuries and transported to jail for the listed charges.
