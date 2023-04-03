Mobile Police Department reports from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2:
Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to 3446 Lloyds Lane, Greystone Apartment in reference to possible gunshots fired into a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that while the driver was passing two dark-colored vehicles in the vicinity of Old Pascagoula Road, an unidentified individual shot at the victim's car, causing damage to the rear window. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 8:49 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Willow Lane in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence had been struck by gunfire by an unknown subject. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 8:49 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Emogene Place in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found that the victim's residence had been hit several times by bullets from an unknown subject. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Obey
On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Murray Hill Court in reference to a domestic involving a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's boyfriend had illegally entered the victim's residence and was attempting to steal some of her belongings. The officers detained the suspect and discovered that he had drugs and the victim's property in his possession. Brandon Shamburger, 30, was arrested for the listed charges, and outstanding warrants.
Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison Contraband
On Saturday, April 1, 2023, at approximately 4:51 a.m., officers responded to 7863 Schillinger Park Road, Syn-Fab in reference to a burglar alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male subject walking inside the fenced area of the business. Officers apprehended the subject without further incidents. The suspect, identified as Nathan Hunt, 50, was taken into custody and transported to Metro Jail. During the booking process, Hunt was found to be in possession of drugs, leading to additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison Contraband, in addition to the burglary charge.
Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Certain Persons Forbidden, Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Disclose a Firearm
On April 1, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers in the downtown area noticed two individuals recklessly driving on an ATV and dirt bike. The officers activated their lights and sirens and the subjects refused to stop. The 19-year-old male driver of the ATV struck a curb and came to a stop, while the 17-year-old male passenger was taken into custody. The 17-year-old was charged with Certain Persons Forbidden and Failure to Disclose a Firearm and was transported to the Strickland Youth Center. John Watson, the 19-year-old driver, was charged with Attempt to Elude, Failure to Disclose a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment. It was discovered that the firearm he had was stolen from Biloxi, Mississippi’s jurisdiction. No one was injured.
Assault
On April 1, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a medical emergency at 951 Cody Road, The Grounds. The victim had sustained severe lacerations and was transported to the hospital. Upon investigation, the officers learned that the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with a known female suspect. While the officers were still with the victim, they received a call that the female suspect had arrived by personal vehicle at a local hospital with lacerations. Further investigation revealed that the suspect and victim had engaged in a confrontation, resulting in injuries for both parties. Both individuals were treated for non-life-threatening. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Saturday, April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:26 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Orange Street in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a residence was struck and two unoccupied vehicles. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On April 1, 2023, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Druid Drive after a juvenile had their bike stolen at gunpoint. According to the victim, two unknown male juvenile suspects approached him and demanded his bicycle. One of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the victim before taking off with the bike. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Burglary, Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Harassment, Reckless Endangerment, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits
On April 1, 2023, around 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic complaint at Oak Ridge Apartments located at 4215 Moffett Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's ex-boyfriend had unlawfully entered the residence, armed with a gun. The suspect fired a shot towards the victim and demanded that she leave the residence with him. The victim was then subjected to multiple physical assaults and was threatened with harm. Afterward, the suspect drove the victim to an unknown location. The victim managed to escape from the subject. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence Assault
On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to 6845 Carol Plantation Road, Pearson Park Apartments in reference to a domestic altercation involving an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been stabbed by his girlfriend, who had fled the scene. The victim received medical attention on-site for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
