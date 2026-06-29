Wesley Britt joins 68 ventures BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Shown is a picture of 68 Ventures Vice president Wesley Britt. Provided by Fine Geddie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save U.S. Sen. Katie Britt’s husband Welsey Britt will become an executive at one of Baldwin County’s largest development companies, 68 Ventures.68 Ventures Founder Nathan Cox declined to answer questions about the hire and instead referred a reporter to a press release issued by the company Monday morning. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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