(Left to Right) Baldwin County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty McRae, Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy and Superintendent Eddie Tyler speak at a press conference on a phone bomb threat that evacuated Daphne Middle School on Thursday morning.
A middle schooler calling from across the country is the source of a phony bomb threat that evacuated Daphne Middle School Thursday morning, Daphne police and school officials said.
DPD Sgt. Jason Vannoy said the call came into the school’s front office at around 10:15 a.m. Student resource officers immediately evacuated roughly 1,000 students and staff outside the school, first to nearby Trione Park and then to Daphne East Elementary School.
After two police dogs and officers from Daphne, the Mobile Police Department, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency swept the building and did not find an explosive inside, authorities traced the call to a phone on the West Coast.
“We had a feeling that it wasn't a credible threat,” Vannoy said. “Based on what we knew it was a child that called and we could hear other children in the background. Still, you've got to go through the process of searching.”
Daphne police treat every threat the same and thoroughly investigate them, he added.
When asked if the young person who made the call on a family member’s phone had any connection to Daphne Middle School or Baldwin County, Vannoy said they have not found a connection yet.
This is the second time Daphne police have answered a false threat at the school in recent months. In November, two students were arrested in connection to a note left in the girl’s bathroom claiming a shooting would take place at the school later that day.
“As much as this has happened here, we have had those incidents with the notes.“ Vannoy said. “Each time we’re glad to say that its worked out well, we were able to bring it – working with everybody at the school – to a conclusion with relatively minor disruption.”
Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the county will not increase security at Daphne Middle School in response to these threats.
“We’re not going to hire more note-sniffers to go around school and sniff out notes,” he said. “Our school system is as safe as you can get, and we’re continuing to upgrade it every day. So parents need to trust that we have the best interests of their children and our employees in hand.”
Tyler agreed with Vannoy that parents should not have rushed the school to take their children home. Some officers from across Baldwin and Mobile counties responding to the incident were delayed by heavy traffic caused by parents en route to the school.
“My message to parents is we're going to take a look at this and we're going to make it clear how the messaging is going to be,” Tyler said. “Pay attention to our message, and that's going to give you the information you need.
“Rushing a school in the future is not going to do any good,” he said.
Vannoy said the school will take care of its students during evacuations and other dangerous situations.
“Their day is going to be disrupted, but it's not going to do anyone any good to rush up there and try to check the child out as soon as you can,” he said. “It's just not productive.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.