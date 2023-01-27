Daphne Fake Bomb Threat

(Left to Right) Baldwin County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty McRae, Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy and Superintendent Eddie Tyler speak at a press conference on a phone bomb threat that evacuated Daphne Middle School on Thursday morning.

A middle schooler calling from across the country is the source of a phony bomb threat that evacuated Daphne Middle School Thursday morning, Daphne police and school officials said.

DPD Sgt. Jason Vannoy said the call came into the school’s front office at around 10:15 a.m. Student resource officers immediately evacuated roughly 1,000 students and staff outside the school, first to nearby Trione Park and then to Daphne East Elementary School.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.

