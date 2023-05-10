When West Mobile Annexation Committee Secretary Freddy Wheeler spoke in favor of the Mobile City Council approving a referendum on city growth, his message was to the point.
“Let us vote,” is all he said, despite being given the obligatory three minutes allowed for council meeting attendees to speak on a subject.
The message was a concise summation based on more than four years of work Wheeler and others had put in to ensure their neighborhoods had the opportunity to be counted among the city’s population.
Wheeler was joined by Committee President Dell Sawyer, who also spoke to the council in favor of an annexation referendum that had eluded the group once before.
“When we first started this effort, four or five years ago, we decided to do so with integrity,” he said. “Integrity was the most important thing for us and we achieved it by telling the truth.”
Sawyer’s and Wheeler’s comments came during a lengthy public comment period on the topic. After more than an hour of public comments both for and against the move, the Mobile City Council voted unanimously to allow an annexation referendum that will ultimately give residents of West Mobile the final decision on municipal growth.
“We got our goal,” Sawyer said, referring to the referendum. “Now, the work begins.”
For Council President C.J. Small, it was the first time the District 3 representative voted to approve an annexation proposal in the 11 years he’s been on council. This included the annexation of the Darby Creek neighborhood in 2019, where he was the only member of the body to vote “no.” At the meeting, Small said he voted against those previous annexations because he didn’t believe the city was doing enough for his district. That view has changed, he said, because he has seen administration plans to address issues in District 3 parks and roadways and with the Boys and Girls Clubs in the area.
“Rome wasn’t built overnight,” Small said. “These issues didn’t happen overnight. These issues were presented before C.J. Small was born.”
District 2 Councilman William Carroll took those in attendance at the council meeting back to his inaugural speech in 2021. He said he spoke first about redistricting and then about annexation because he wanted to take the issues in that order and the city did so. Annexation won’t change the makeup of those four districts, he said.
“We accomplished that and made history on that day and brought forth a new district that is 53 percent [Black],” Carroll said. “I’ve seen projections of what might happen in the future and those projections leave the disparity like that. It protects Districts 1, 2 and 3 the way they are.”
If approved by voters in all four areas during the referendum, the city will grow by 26,000 residents to a population of 213,000. It would become the second-largest city in the state, behind Huntsville.
The map, chosen by councilors before last week’s meeting, brings in the largest amount of population and the most revenue of any of the proposed plans. A third-party validation study prepared by PFM Financial indicates even under the worst-case scenario, the annexation proposal headed for a referendum would bring in $105.7 million more to the city than it would cost in the form of providing new services for the areas under consideration.
The plan dilutes the Black voting power the most compared to the others. Under the chosen map, the percentage of Black voters in the city drops from about 50 percent to about 47 percent. The map also raises the percentage of White voters in the city from about 44 percent to about 47 percent. The total population would remain majority Black at 50 percent, compared to 43 percent White.
Mobile resident Betty Shinn was one of many speakers opposed to the annexation proposal. She wondered aloud why the neglected neighborhoods in the city were those where people of color made up the majority of residents. She also argued the possible increase in capital spending that would come as a result of annexation would not be enough to make up for years of that same neglect.
“I’m surprised that the most neglected neighborhoods reflect the ethnicity of Mobile,” she said. “History has not changed the neglect and $1 million to $2 million in CIP [Capital Improvement Program] money is crumbs.”
Shinn also questioned the thoroughness of PFM’s study, given the company only spent 60 days on the issue. She doubted the accuracy of the report and argued the city would be on the hook for new police cars and garbage trucks that had not been accounted for in the study.
“You guys must not add more financial burden to the city where homeless and poor suffer and the rich and powerful get more rich and more powerful,” Shinn said.
Following the vote, Rob Greene of the South Alabama Economic Roundtable said the city could increase revenue without annexation by pulling back the police jurisdiction to the current city limits and instituting an occupational tax charged to those who work in the city but live outside it.
Bradley Byrne, a former Republican congressman and current president and CEO of the Mobile Chamber, said the growth of the city would benefit the entire region.
“Growing the city is important to keep it competitive in economic development,” Byrne told councilors. “I believe this is Mobile’s Golden Age and now is our time.”
Byrne told councilors he was speaking for 300 Chamber members who signed a petition in favor of annexation.
The Rev. Milton Saffold, pastor of Stone Street Baptist Church, also spoke in favor of annexation at the meeting. He told councilors the opportunities for industrial and community growth presented through annexation would offset any losses the city suffered as a result of increasing city services. When it came to the issue of Black voting power dilution, Saffold blamed voters themselves for not participating in municipal elections in greater numbers.
“There are 140,000 registered voters and more than 70,000 of them are Black,” he said. “Of that total, only a little more than 36,000 cast votes in the last election. Not voting dilutes representation and quiets the voices of people in our community.”
Beverly Cooper, co-founder of local voting rights group Stand Up Mobile, questioned the relevance of Saffold’s and others’ comments on voter turnout as it relates to annexation.
“What did that have to do with today’s vote?” Cooper asked at a press conference following the meeting.
Cooper added her group was “deeply disappointed” by the council’s decision to approve the call for referendum. Annexation, she said, does not prevent people from continuing to leave the city, as more than 10,000 people have done over the last decade.
Next steps
Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis will have 10 days from the time he officially receives the approved resolutions to call for an annexation referendum. The referendum must take place no sooner than 20 days and no later than 40 days from that point, City Chief of Staff James Barber said.
With the council greenlighting the referendum to allow residents in the proposed annexation areas to vote to join the city, a second campaign begins. Much like a political campaign, those both for and against annexation will have to hit the streets to convince residents in the area that joining the city is either good or bad for them.
Barber has already compared the next move to a political campaign. Following the Tuesday, May 9, meeting, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he looked forward to the opportunity to speak with residents in West Mobile about the referendum now that it has been approved. The pitch to those residents, he said, would be all about the city services they’ll receive if they approve the referendum. Those include keeping police and fire services, picking up city ambulance service, as well as participating in garbage and trash pickup. The alternatives of the status quo, or incorporating into their own city, won’t be as attractive, Stimpson said.
“Even with incorporation, it will take a long time to get up to the level of services we provide,” he said.
Stimpson also confirmed that if the referendum is successful in all areas, the city of Mobile will for the first time since 1900 be larger than Birmingham. The loss of population in the Magic City and the encroachment of other smaller cities around it over the last several decades was a cautionary tale for Mobile’s leaders, Stimpson said.
“That’s what can happen to you,” he said. “Whatever challenges you face from growing a city are a whole lot better than those facing a city losing population.”
Stimpson also addressed accusations the city was neglecting existing neighborhoods in the city. He said he’d have a hard time finding a neighborhood that hasn’t seen some sort of improvement since he took over as mayor. Currently, the city has 199 open projects happening all over.
“We’re out there now,” Stimpson said. “We were behind the curve and there’s only so much you can do at a time.”
Wheeler and other members will begin planning community meetings, similar to those held within the current city limits, just weeks before the vote on Tuesday, May 9.
“We’ve already had conversations with [Mobile County Commissioner Randall] Dueitt about securing sites to host community meetings,” Wheeler said. “We’d love to have [homeowner association] meetings. I think it’s important to let people know this isn’t the bugaboo people think it is. Your life won’t change except for the continued police and fire coverage.”
Those in West Mobile against the annexation proposal typically fall into one of two categories, Wheeler said.
“They either don’t want to pay more taxes, which is understandable because the area would pay about 2 cents more in sales taxes,” he said. “The other group doesn’t see the need to have the government out here, but some of the ones in that area have protection from the Seven Hills Fire District. Others get [fire protection] from Theodore.
“They’ll say, ‘I moved to the country,’” Wheeler added. “No, you didn’t, you moved to the suburbs.”
When Wheeler bought his house, just outside the city limits, he did so because it was in a neighborhood he liked that had good infrastructure. He said he never thought about police or fire, outside of seeing cruisers and vehicles ride around the area.
“Now, with finances getting tighter, you see the city say it’s expensive to do this,” he said. “I understand that, but we feel like we pay taxes but don’t have a voice in government.”
2019
The slow march to this point began in January 2019, Wheeler said, when then-Commissioner Jerry Carl alerted residents to a possible issue with fire and ambulance coverage when the city proposed pulling back the police jurisdiction. There were areas of West Mobile that would lose both if the city made changes to the 3-mile area around its limits where police and fire protection still existed. Wheeler and others joined one of three committees tasked with looking for a solution to the possible, disappearing coverage. Those groups were the West Mobile Annexation Committee, the West Mobile Status Quo Committee and the West Mobile Fire District Committee. Of those three groups, only the annexation committee remains, Wheeler said.
While the city eventually did away with ambulance service in the area, leaving the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department to answer primary calls in areas where there isn’t a fire district, some residents still wanted the security of joining the city to ensure those services wouldn’t be threatened again.
The group approached the city about joining via annexation and the administration pushed a plan that would’ve grown the boundaries by more than 13,000 people. At the time, 13,000 people were expected to get the Port City over the 200,000 population threshold before the 2020 Census.
The move to grow the city failed due to the lack of a fifth super-majority vote. The vote was along racial lines, with the four White councilors in favor of allowing the referendum and the three Black councilors voting against it.
