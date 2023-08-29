Lindsey Stallworth has been a fossil collector for pretty much her entire life. When the Alabama School of Math and Science junior isn’t in the classroom, she spends most of her free time patrolling her family’s farm in Monroe County, approximately 80 miles north of Mobile, in search of fossilized remains.
“I really enjoy looking at what the world used to look like and I’m a huge biology fan,” Stallworth said. “Fossils can give us an idea of what will happen in the future and if the climate changes this way what will happen. It’s just an interesting subject in general.”
While most of her discoveries prior to this summer have been on the minor side as far as the petrified remains go, such as shark teeth and small shells, Stallworth’s recent discovery of a 30 million-year-old whale skeleton has launched her future paleontology career forward by leaps and bounds without even possessing a diploma yet.
While she’s always had an interest in fossils, Stallworth admittedly was unaware of their origins or the scientific nature behind them.
“My family had been finding these things my entire life, but we didn’t really know much about them,” Stallworth said.
As fate would have it, Dr. Andrew Gentry — a renowned paleontologist studying fossils found in Alabama — was sitting right down the hall.
A year ago, Gentry led a team of scientists in discovering a new species of giant freshwater turtle that lived millions of years ago and jumped at the chance to help Stallworth expand her knowledge of fossils.
Stallworth brought in some of the shark teeth she found on her family’s farm and Gentry immediately recognized them, but was curious to learn how they ended up almost 100 miles inland from the ocean. Gentry made the trek to Stallworth’s farm over the summer and was stunned by the number and variety of fossils sitting beneath the dirt.
“I’ve been collecting fossils in Alabama for more than 30 years and this was easily one of the best fossil sites I’ve seen anywhere in the state,” Gentry said.
After a few hours of investigating the ground, Stallworth and Gentry noticed tiny pieces of fossilized bone fragments scattered over a small hillside. Upon further inspection, the pair found several larger bones sticking out of the soil. Over the next two months, Stallworth and Gentry led a team to work on unearthing the rest of the remains and it dawned on them what had been resting underneath their feet for millions of years.
“We dug away with dental picks and found a tooth, some smaller bones and some identification features of a whale skull and that’s when we realized what we had,” Stallworth said.
So far, due to the whale’s massive size, only the skull has been recovered. However, Stallworth and Gentry plan to return to the farm next summer with a team to help carefully excavate, clean and document the skeleton, a process that could take years to complete.
For the time being, Stallworth said she will spend the next year cleaning the fragments already uncovered and will also work to determine the genus and species of the whale.
“Once summer comes back around, we’ll go back to excavating,” Stallworth said.
As for her future plans, Stallworth said she originally had her sights set on being a marine biologist. However, with her newfound fossil knowledge and a monumental discovery under her belt, she now hopes to pursue a career as a marine paleontologist once she graduates from ASMS.
“I want to look deeper into what our oceans used to look like,” Stallworth said. “I’ve always been aware that whales used to live a lot farther inland than where they are today. But I never really processed that such large vertebrae such as a whale would be living where I live.”
