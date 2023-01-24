mobile police MPD
By Scott Johnson

Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment (X4) and Harassment

TILLMAN, EBONY NICOLE

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to N. Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street in reference to a road rage complaint involving criminal mischief. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject intentionally rammed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by four individuals. No one was injured. Ebony Tillman, 37, of Whistler, was arrested.

KING, BRANDON NMN

HECTOR, JAYDON TREMAINE

