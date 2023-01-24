Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment (X4) and Harassment
On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to N. Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street in reference to a road rage complaint involving criminal mischief. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject intentionally rammed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by four individuals. No one was injured. Ebony Tillman, 37, of Whistler, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude and Possession of Marijuana
On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court. The officer activated blue lights and sirens, and the subject sped off; a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody. Brandon King, 32, was arrested.
Receiving Stolen Property
On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded to Airport Boulevard near Florida Street for a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. During the investigation, officers were able to get a description and the name of the subject. At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Airport Boulevard near Sage Avenue. They determined that the driver was the subject involved in the earlier reported stolen vehicle. Jaydon Hector, 20, was arrested.
