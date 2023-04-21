Whether to maintain independence or consider a merger with North Baldwin Utilities [NBU] is the query driving an election for two seats on the nonprofit White House Water System’s board of directors [WHWS] set for Tuesday.
Vacancies on the five-member board governing the utility serving roughly 2,400 people just south of Bay Minette come up every few years, Board President Dewayne Holley told Lagniappe on Thursday, but this election comes at a time when many wonder if the system can maintain affordable rates and infrastructure on its own. WHWS currently buys water wholesale from NBU.
“We’ve got four candidates: two of which want to stay White House Water, two of which support NBU, but they do state they want to give the members the option to vote whether they want to go to NBU or not,” Holley said. “With this election, with the five-member board, we already have one pro-NBU individual on there. If we have two more that come on board, they will offer the option for an election, and I think that’s fine.
“I think the membership needs to speak, ultimately, but they [the two candidates] speak out in support of NBU taking over.”
One of those two candidates promoting a merger vote is William “Jody” Camp. After living much of his life in Mobile, he moved to the community eight years ago, and was asked to run alongside Lloyd Heard to present a change.
“We just want the membership to have the opportunity to vote,” Camp said. “The existing, current board has denied that right to the members, who are all owners…While I am very much for NBU taking the system over, I do respect whatever decision the members make.”
Coming under NBU would cut WHWS customers’ rates in half, he said, from $9 per thousand gallons to a little more than $4. The Bay Minette system would also have the resources to repair WHWS’ decades-old pipes and fix leaks in a more timely manner.
“Our system is just so small it really struggles to cover the needs,” Camp said. “They have leaks that sometimes take hours, even a day or a day and a half to repair those leaks.”
Many told him infrastructure problems dogged WHWS for the last 10 years. Started in 1968, Camp said many of the system’s pipes need to be replaced. He recalled finding “black coffee water” in his toilet once, after water service stalled for a day and a half after a leak.
Holley said the board plans to use grant and loan money from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management [ADEM] to drill more wells, upgrade pipes and build a new treatment complex. The $4.9 million total award includes $1.6 million in grants and $3.2 million in low-interest loans.
“I believe that we can maintain our systems just as good as NBU can,” he said. “We’re going to make the same improvements as they’re going to make. There is no difference there.”
NBU acquired local utilities of similar size in Stapleton, Pine Grove and Perdido over the years, and has been after WHWS for some time, Holley said. The advantage of independence here is WHWS members have a voice in selecting their leadership, he said, while Bay Minette city leaders select NBU’s board of directors.
Holley said it is hard to fight against the reduced rates NBU says it will offer, but added the cut may not last forever and the savings may not be felt evenly.
“We’re not for profit, so we can’t make money, but we can turn it back into the community for improvements and being able to help the community,” he said. “Let us develop our own system to our community.”
Drilling for new wells sounds like a good idea on the surface, but Camp said the soil beneath many WHWS customers’ homes could have high levels of iron that would be expensive to remove from the water supply. He also questioned how much good the ADEM money could do when so much of it has to be paid back in time.
If he is elected and the membership votes against joining NBU, Camp said he will focus on repairing older lines and improving pressure with the ADEM money.
“Hopefully, they will elect to go with NBU, but if not, we will do the most that we can to make White House as efficient as we can make it, but it will never be able to match NBU’s level of efficiency and reliability,” he said.
Neither Heard, nor “stay” candidates Bart Rider and Greg Davis responded to requests for comment before publication time.
The election will take place at an annual meeting on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
