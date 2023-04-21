White House Water System

The offices of the White House Water System south of Bay Minette. Since 1968, area residents have had a stake in their water service, but a vote for two new directors could change that.

Whether to maintain independence or consider a merger with North Baldwin Utilities [NBU] is the query driving an election for two seats on the nonprofit White House Water System’s board of directors [WHWS] set for Tuesday.

Vacancies on the five-member board governing the utility serving roughly 2,400 people just south of Bay Minette come up every few years, Board President Dewayne Holley told Lagniappe on Thursday, but this election comes at a time when many wonder if the system can maintain affordable rates and infrastructure on its own. WHWS currently buys water wholesale from NBU.

