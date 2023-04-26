A man accused of "criminal surveillance" and distributing child pornography was arrested Tuesday by Mobile County authorities.
Jessie James Crawford, 44, was arrested Tuesday evening, April 25, following a probe by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC). This investigation uncovered numerous images and videos containing child sexual abuse material. Detectives from the sheriff's office determined Crawford had been distributing the illicit content to various individuals.
The arrest took place after detectives executed a search warrant at Crawford's residence, located on Wilmer Georgetown Road in Wilmer. Maps depict the house as a rural residence off of a dirt road. During the search, investigators discovered additional images and videos. They also found evidence that Crawford had been secretly recording people he knew without their consent.
Crawford is now facing charges of unlawful dissemination of child pornography, unlawful possession of child pornography, and aggravated criminal surveillance. As of Wednesday, April 26, he remained in custody at the Mobile Metro Jail.
