Jessie James Crawford

Jessie James Crawford, 44, Wilmer

A man accused of "criminal surveillance" and distributing child pornography was arrested Tuesday by Mobile County authorities.

Jessie James Crawford, 44, was arrested Tuesday evening, April 25, following a probe by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC). This investigation uncovered numerous images and videos containing child sexual abuse material. Detectives from the sheriff's office determined Crawford had been distributing the illicit content to various individuals.

