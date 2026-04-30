William Graham Oliver

William Graham Oliver, 54. Oliver has been charged with eight counts of capital murder in connection to the April 20 deaths of a family of three in Wilmer. 

 Mobile County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of brutally tying up and killing a family of three and an unborn child in Wilmer pleaded not guilty to eight counts of capital murder Thursday morning in Mobile County District Court.

At the same time, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced it will seek the death penalty against the suspect, William Graham Oliver, a 54-year-old also from Wilmer. 

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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