Mobile police

With an annexation referendum set for tomorrow, District 5 Councilman Joel Daves hopes to start a conversation about ending services in the city’s police jurisdiction. Whether or not the move is successful could hinge on the winner of the District 6 special election on July 25.

The candidates in the race — retired law enforcement officer Kyle Callaghan, caterer Karla DuPriest, nail salon owner Linh Hoach and Executive Director of the Grounds Josh Woods — were split on the jurisdiction pullback when asked about it at a forum hosted by the Mobile Chamber.

bb_election1

(Photo/Lagniappe) District 5 Councilman Joel Daves, who is running for a second term, began with $39,245. Through November, Daves’ balance sits at $74,610.
Kyle Callaghan
Josh Woods
Karla DuPriest
Linh Hoach

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.