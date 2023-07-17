With an annexation referendum set for tomorrow, District 5 Councilman Joel Daves hopes to start a conversation about ending services in the city’s police jurisdiction. Whether or not the move is successful could hinge on the winner of the District 6 special election on July 25.
The candidates in the race — retired law enforcement officer Kyle Callaghan, caterer Karla DuPriest, nail salon owner Linh Hoach and Executive Director of the Grounds Josh Woods — were split on the jurisdiction pullback when asked about it at a forum hosted by the Mobile Chamber.
Currently, the city offers police and fire protection in a mile-and-a-half radius extending past the city limits. State law now allows cities to get rid of police jurisdictions if they choose. In 2019, the City Council voted down a proposal to move the jurisdiction line in to save money.
In a 2020 letter to local legislators obtained by Lagniappe, Daves pointed out the merits of moving the jurisdiction line in.
The city, Daves wrote, takes in about $12 million per year in tax revenue from the jurisdiction. The city is only legally required, he wrote, to provide services equal to the amount of money it takes in from business license revenue. Daves wrote the city brings in about $2 million from business license fees.
“The ordinance only requires that the city stop collecting the business license fees if it stops providing the services, but I have said publicly that I am open to the city’s ceasing the collection of all fees and taxes it collects in the PJ if the withdrawal is approved,” he wrote.
Using a methodology based on the number and duration of emergency calls, the city calculates it spends $26 million outside the city limits, Daves wrote. This means by its own calculation, the city is losing roughly $14 million per year in the jurisdiction, he wrote.
However, an analysis by the county has shown the city actually spends less than $2 million per year in the area. In the letter, Daves explains that figure away. First, he points to the figure never being questioned by the state, as the city is required to report these figures to Montgomery annually. Daves also wrote the figures have been independently verified. He pointed out the county’s numbers are not.
“The methodology employed in estimating the expense has been verified as accurate by Smith, Dukes & Buckalew, an independent public accounting firm,” he wrote. “Now, it is important to understand in all of this that the county's interest is for the city to continue to pay for these services because if the city pulls back the county will have to begin providing them to the residents who are, after all, county, not city residents.”
In addition to the financial consideration, Daves said during a phone interview that the existence of the police jurisdiction impacts police and fire response times within the city.
“It requires that we position police and fire on the western end of the city,” Daves said. “If we could move these positions more toward the center of the city, or on the eastern side, it stands to reason we would reduce response times with the same number of personnel.”
With new council members, Daves is hoping to bring the issue back up, especially since 26,000 residents will be given the chance to vote to join the city in an annexation referendum on Tuesday. While he hopes for a different outcome this time around, Daves is not in a hurry to put the issue back on the agenda.
“I think we’d have to study it before anything is introduced,” Daves said. “We’d need to phase it in like I proposed last time to allow for the backfill of police and fire protection. I want to work with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the county commissioners. It would take a while.”
With a little more than a week to go before voters in the city’s westernmost district decide who will represent them on July 25, candidates for the seat vacated by former Councilman Scott Jones gave their take on the police jurisdiction.
Callaghan, who was recently endorsed by former District 6 Councilwoman Bess Rich, said he was opposed to pulling back the jurisdiction after the annexation vote. The issue with police and fire coverage isn’t caused by the jurisdiction but by the city losing qualified first responders to other municipalities.
“We have an attrition problem,” he said.
Like Callaghan, Hoach said pulling back the police jurisdiction, even after the annexation vote takes place, would not be fair to county residents who rely on the services. She said the move would “bully” residents. She said the move was “uncalled for.”
DuPriest said she believed that after the annexation vote, the city should remove the police jurisdiction.
“The benefit of being annexed is police and fire services,” she said.
Like DuPriest, Woods said he would support a council vote to remove the jurisdiction if the issue came up on a future council agenda.
“Yes, pull it back,” he said. “Citizens now have the opportunity to come into the city.”
Nearly 81 percent of those answering this week's Lagniappe poll question favor pulling back the police jurisdiction.
