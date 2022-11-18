"Millions” are now believed to have been misspent during what prosecutors have coined a “spending spree” on credit cards belonging to the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB), and the number of those believed to have been involved is growing.
On Thursday night, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced two new arrests and additional charges in the fraud investigation into former Prichard water operations manager Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony. The Bradleys were originally arrested in February on various theft charges.
The new arrests include Teresa Lewis, PWWSB’s current fiscal services manager, and Randy Burden, the former Prichard Water public service supervisor. Both are charged with first-degree theft of property and aggravated theft by deception, mirroring the charges against Nia Bradley. The arrests were a result of a secret indictment presented to a Mobile County grand jury by the DA’s office and handed down Nov. 17.
Rich held a press conference to address the developments on Friday morning, where she stated the charges against Lewis and Burden are “very similar” to those against the Bradleys and tie back to the credit cards distributed to employees and the “spending spree” during Nia Bradley’s term as supervisor.
The ongoing investigation has led prosecutors to believe the scope of theft and misuse of public money is more significant than initially suspected.
“Oh, It’s going to be in the millions,” Rich said, later adding that their projections may even increase in the future.
On Thursday, the grand jury simultaneously confirmed Nia Bradley's original charges and issued new charges against Anthony Bradley for two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He originally had been charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. The new charges resulted in Mr. Bradley being re-arrested Thursday and processed at Mobile Metro Jail.
The new charges raised Mr. Bradley’s bond to a total of $35,000. Records show he met his bond and was released late Thursday night. Lewis and Burden were also arrested and released Thursday night. Both their bonds were set at $75,000 apiece.
Rich would not answer whether or not prosecutors have evidence improper spending continued under Lewis as a current employee, but said they were “reviewing everything.”
Lagniappe could not confirm Lewis’ current employment status.
Investigators testified in court earlier this year Lewis may have been intimidated from bringing impropriety to the attention of the water board commissioners. Rich confirmed these charges against Lewis come in light of new information uncovered by her office.
Rich said the defendants’ large-scale “embezzlement” of utility funds can be directly linked to increased financial hardships and operation challenges faced by Prichard Water.
“My heart bleeds for the citizens of Prichard and what they’re going through right now,” Rich said. “In my opinion, it is a direct result of this criminal ring — criminal enterprise, for lack of a better term — that was going on at the Prichard Water Board.”
Rich said it is her hope the DA’s office can successfully track down misspent funds and begin to recoup resources for Prichard, though she said doing so will be a complicated process.
“We will try our best,” Rich said. “The most important thing for me as DA is to hold the people accountable who have stolen this money from the citizens of Prichard.”
She said there are ongoing civil asset forfeiture cases pending for the items seized during a raid at Nia Bradely’s house earlier this year, which included designer handbags, apparel and shoes, which are believed to have been purchased with utility funds.
Rich said her office will be pursuing the forfeiture and sale of those items. She said they were being used personally and as gifts.
“What I hope to see is that we get a court to forfeit those items, those items be sold, and that money will go back directly to the citizens of Prichard who are hurting right now as a result of this injustice,” Rich said.
Rich said with the returned indictments, the four defendants will be arraigned in Mobile County Circuit Court, which will begin the process of bringing the case before a jury. She said none of the defendants are cooperating with investigators and the DA’s office does not intend to cooperate with them.
Future arrests and charges are possible, Rich said. However, she said it would be improper to release details on who could be involved. She said the earliest specific details on the investigation could be shared are in pre-trial hearings.
Rich said the case is still “very much” an ongoing investigation and these additional arrests demonstrate her office is “on top” of the case and committed to seeing it through.
She said, “I think it’s important for the public to understand these types of cases unfold as we go through and sift and comb through tens of thousands of pages of documents. Financial crimes cases are very tedious and time-consuming, but we made a commitment to you that we would continue to investigate this case.”
Multiple sources and agencies are involved in reviewing the theft, Rich said, including the FBI, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service and the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Rich said her office and her successor, DA-elect Keith Blackwood, will be pushing to assure that everyone involved in the “theft ring” would be held accountable.
“They will be charged and their conduct will be discovered,” Rich said. “This conduct is deplorable and we want to do everything we can to help citizens in Prichard”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.