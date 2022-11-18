Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich holds a press conference regarding new developments in her office's investigation into misuse of public funds at the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board.

"Millions” are now believed to have been misspent during what prosecutors have coined a “spending spree” on credit cards belonging to the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB), and the number of those believed to have been involved is growing.

Nia Bradley.jpg

Nia Bradley
Anthony Bradley.jpeg

Anthony Bradley

On Thursday night, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced two new arrests and additional charges in the fraud investigation into former Prichard water operations manager Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony. The Bradleys were originally arrested in February on various theft charges.

Teresa Lewis.jpeg

Teresa Lewis
Randy Burden.jpeg

Randy Burden

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.