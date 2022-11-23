An Alabama Village resident sits in front of the makeshift home he built near the entrance to the Prichard neighborhood. It’s his second home in the community after the first structure burned to the ground due to a lack of water pressure at nearby fire hydrants.
The hand-built structure to replace his former home currently has no city water. The man takes tubs of water from his third home in Prichard and feeds it through a system of pipes he rigged himself that allows faucets to run. While he is unfazed and unsurprised to learn of Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board’s (PWWSB) latest financial struggles and discussions of cutting water service to Alabama Village, the man — who asked not to be named in this story — said he feels bad for residents who will soon be in a similar situation to him.
“Where are they going to go?” he asked. “If they had enough money to leave they wouldn’t be here.”
In what would serve as a cost-cutting move, the board is discussing cutting service permanently from Alabama Village, a move that would effectively leave 40 residents in the community without running water. Operations Manager Dan McCrory told board commissioners at their latest meeting the utility is losing $87,000 per month, or slightly more than $1 million per year in the neighborhood, due to leaks coming from the 80-plus-year-old pipes.
“I don’t know of any other way to deal with it,” McCrory said. “The infrastructure is at the end of its life.”
Signs of the neighborhood’s struggle with the aging infrastructure and inadequate fire hydrants are apparent throughout Alabama Village. The remains of several burned-down structures were visible from the narrow streets. The shell of a torched vehicle sat on the side of the road amongst litter and tall grass. Despite the signs of fire hazards, multiple residents had burn piles aflame in their yards.
John Eads, founder of Light of the Village ministry, called the possibility of residents losing water service a “health and safety issue.”
“It’s a human disaster,” he said. “People look at Alabama Village and don’t know it’s a community. They are still citizens. There’s an obligation to provide running water.”
Timothy Merrill, who has family in the neighborhood, said he doesn’t feel PWWSB should shut off the water if there are paying residents still living in the area.
“I feel like if someone is still here they should leave the water running,” he said.
April Jones, who was with Merrill, made a similar argument.
“Water is a necessity,” she said. “You’ve got elderly people out here. People have been out here for years.”
Julia Gordon stood on her porch, looking out over her yard. She has seen firsthand the impacts PWWSB mismanagement has had. She complained about the inconsistency of water bills. One month it’ll be normal, she said, and the next they charge $1,100.
“The people at the water company have been taking everybody’s money,” she said.
Gordon owns her home, but if water is cut off, she said she’d have to try and sell it.
“I don’t feel good about it at all,” she said. “There ain’t nothing I can do. I’d have to sell [the house] and leave.”
Other issues
While the board looks to cut costs and deal with legal issues stemming from theft charges leveled against a former manager and some current employees, it will remain on the hook for a large fine from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) over pollution dumped into two Mobile-area waterways. PWWSB will pay the $234,675 fine in installments, board attorney Jay Ross confirmed.
The utility could have performed a supplemental environmental project (SEP) and reduced its fine to just a minimum of $78,225. The ratio ADEM uses to determine the amount of fine for this purpose is as follows: For every $3 spent on the project, the fine is reduced by $1. Ross said PWWSB could not afford to perform the SEP and instead elected to pay the full fine amount in installments.
The fines were levied in a consent order issued on Sept. 12 based on violations of permits tied to the Carlos Morris Wastewater Treatment Plant at 54 Grover St. and the Stanley Brooks Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aldock Road in 2019 and 2020.
The permit violations at the Morris Plant stem from the discharge of pollutants into Three Mile Creek above the limitations set by ADEM. The permit also requires a noncompliance notification to be sent to ADEM no later than the 28th day of the month following the monitoring. PWWSB sent in the noncompliance notices late, according to the order.
PWWSB was also found to be in violation of the Morris Plant permit due to late notification of the county health department and others of sanitary sewer overflows.
Like with the Morris Plant, the Brooks Plant was found in violation of ADEM permit rules due to the discharge of pollutants into Chickasaw Creek above the limits set by the state department.
The Morris Plant was also dinged for non-working equipment in 2019, according to the order.
Takeover?
In a letter sent to ADEM in August, Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler questioned whether a fine would be sufficient punishment for a utility that could lack the leadership and technical expertise to prevent pollution in the first place.
“The scale of repairs needed to achieve compliance will be extremely costly,” Kistler wrote. “An engineering report with recommendations on what is needed to achieve compliance will be a useful tool but will not be effective at solving the problems that the Prichard Water [Works] and Sewer Board faces without sufficient funding to implement these recommendations.
“We are hopeful that the ADEM is already working with the Prichard Water [Works] and sewer Board to identify funding sources available to them to begin fixing the problems that they face. We request that the department work closely with the Prichard Water [Works] and Sewer Board throughout the process to help them find sufficient funding to implement the recommendations of the Engineering Report fully.”
PWWSB applied for ADEM grants sourced from COVID-19 relief funds, but the request was rejected. This could be partially due to PWWSB requesting $330 million in grants, which, according to state records, was roughly $80 million more than ADEM received for all statewide projects.
In the letter, Kistler argued the ratepayers will be the ones forced to pay the fines levied against PWWSB.
In a phone interview this month, Kistler called the problems with PWWSB “systemic,” adding he doesn’t understand how the fine helps solve the problem in this case.
“I don’t see how this fine from the state helps Prichard achieve compliance,” he said. “There’s no financial or technical capacity. There’s a lack of leadership.”
While there is funding available to help with these issues, Kistler said, he didn’t rule out a state or federal takeover of the board as the best option to fix problems.
There is an option for ADEM to take control of the board, agency spokesperson Lynn Battle confirmed in an email to Lagniappe. She said a takeover would require court action.
Battle wrote ADEM is working with new PWWSB leadership to help resolve these issues without that action.
Kistler is not the only official calling for a possible takeover. State Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, has also made that case.
After Prichard residents voted via a referendum to allow the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) to take over the utility, MAWSS declined to do so in 2014. The board of commissioners cited a large, $32.8 million contract with Severn Trent to operate the system as a reason for the action.
Figures remembered the issue well. When reached by phone, she said she went to Prichard with “tears in my eyes” and begged PWWSB not to sign the contract.
“We worked so hard to put this in place and they sabotaged it,” Figures said of PWWSB. “I begged them not to sign the contract.”
Figures said she would “look into” whether or not the state could take over the utility, but added she needed to do research before commenting further.
“I am going to look into it and see what action can be done,” she said.
