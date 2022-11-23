Prichard Water Tower
By Gabriel Tynes

An Alabama Village resident sits in front of the makeshift home he built near the entrance to the Prichard neighborhood. It’s his second home in the community after the first structure burned to the ground due to a lack of water pressure at nearby fire hydrants. 

The hand-built structure to replace his former home currently has no city water. The man takes tubs of water from his third home in Prichard and feeds it through a system of pipes he rigged himself that allows faucets to run. While he is unfazed and unsurprised to learn of Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board’s (PWWSB) latest financial struggles and discussions of cutting water service to Alabama Village, the man — who asked not to be named in this story — said he feels bad for residents who will soon be in a similar situation to him. 

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.