Rising costs, lackluster competition, and limited bandwidth have put several Mobile County construction projects into holding patterns, according to one Mobile County official.
On Monday morning, the Mobile County Commission rejected another project bid that came back over budget, adding to a growing list of work that must cycle back through the lengthy three-month public bid process. The revolving door means extended timelines for the projects and additional time facilities are closed.
District 3 Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt said the round of recent bids is being rejected because they are significantly higher than initially anticipated.
He said Monday’s rejected bid was declined as it came back nearly twice as expensive as planned. The county was soliciting offers on the final phase of revitalization work at Bayfront Park. The park in Coden in South Mobile County has been closed for approximately a year as contractors have completed a pocket beach.
The remaining work needed to reopen the park is constructing an observation pavilion, playground equipment, raised walkways and ramps, concrete sidewalks, gravel parking, and asphalt paving.
Dueitt said the recent bid for the project's final leg would have pushed total costs on the park to roughly 100 percent more than initial estimates.
“Our engineering consultant had an estimated cost of about $4.7 million to complete that project. And the bid came back at 8.7 million, which is $4 million more,” Dueitt said.
The rejected bid joins two others turned down late last month for being too high. This includes work for a new office building at the Salt Aire Preserve and a new public works building.
The commissioner described the bid problems as tri-fold.
“I think it is the cost of materials. I think it's not having enough competitiveness. And I also think that there's a lot more work in the private sector,” he said.
Each of the above projects had low participation during pre-bid hearings, sometimes with just a lone representative being present, according to Dueitt, which he said signals to participating contractors that they can relax while putting together proposals.
Had there been higher attendance at pre-bid meetings at Bayfront Park, Dueitt said he thinks the county would have received better offers.
“I can't justify $8.7 million for a $4.7 million job. I don't care where the funding is coming from. I don't care who's paying for it, whether it's the feds or the state. I just can't justify a markup of 100 percent of our cost estimate,” he said.
Program and grant-funded awards present a unique challenge for local governments. As allocations are awarded in advance, funding is unable to account for things such as inflation and increases in costs which can be experienced prior to the work even beginning. This means if bids come back higher than allocations, agencies are left to either petition for additional funding or make up the difference out of local funds.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index, construction input prices have surged roughly 40 percent since February 2020, with the largest increases being seen in metal materials and fuel.
County projects like the one at Bayfront Park are primarily — if not exclusively — being financed through grant funds and have been on the books for numerous years. Bayfront Park renovations are being paid for with settlement funding from the Deep Water Horizon BP oil spill.
According to Dueitt, affordable overbidding is a hit-or-miss problem at this time and depends heavily on the turnout of contractors at preliminary bid hearings.
During the April 10 meeting, commissioners were able to award a $6.9-million contract to J Hunt Enterprises for various improvements at Chickasabogue Park. J Hunt was the lowest of four bidders who participated in a sealed bid competition that took place in March.
The project is funded through the Gulf of Mexico Energy and Security Act (GOMESA) and includes improvements of five miles of bike trails and the construction of an additional half-mile, renovation of the park’s entrance and roadway, and addition of a splash pad, basketball courts, pavilion, and restroom facilities. The work will take approximately nine months. The park was closed in January.
Dueitt said he believes the timing and costs of other county projects hinge on the competition.
The commissioner said he attended pre-bid hearings last week where five contractors were present to learn more about renovation work on Memories Fishing Camp, while only one contractor showed up to get information about the Linksman Golf Course improvements.
Feasibility studies conducted on the golf course about two years ago estimated it would take $5 million to get the facility playable again. With the low interest shown during the pre-bid conference and higher material costs, Dueitt said he is not sure that’s possible anymore.
“I feel real comfortable about Memories. I don’t feel comfortable about Linksman,” Dueitt said.
Despite multiple disruptions, including inflation and bond rates, there is hope the construction industry will balance out in the short term. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Chief Economist Anirban Basu, rising costs may actually help resolve the nationwide backlog in construction work and reignite competition for jobs over the next two years.
Dueitt said he believes the county can do more to stoke interest in its projects, too. He wants to see the commission get more aggressive with advertising projects and recruiting contractors to participate and submit bids. He also said county officials might have to get creative with how they package contracts.
To get Bayfront Park open, Dueitt said he is considering piecemealing the rest of the work in order to get critical portions out of the way. He said the other work might be able to get done while the park is open.
“I want that park back open,” Duiett said.
In other business, the county commission:
Approved a $1.5 million allocation to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to increase operational capacity. Commissioner Dueitt suggested the money should be distributed over a three-year span instead of a lump sum.
