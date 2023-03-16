Dr. Jonathan Nakhla’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit when he lost control of the Audi he was driving and wrecked it, killing 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas.
Dr. Curt Harper, chief forensic toxicologist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, told jurors he used a process called retrograde extrapolation to determine Nakhla had a blood alcohol content of between .11 percent and .125 percent at the time of the Aug. 1, 2020 wreck. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Alabama is .08 percent.
Harper testified he used the three different samples to conduct the test commonly used in his field to determine blood alcohol levels at a previous point in time. Those samples included a blood serum test administered by hospital staff for medical purposes roughly an hour after the crash and two whole blood samples administered for law enforcement purposes at 4:08 a.m. and at 5:08 a.m, respectively.
Using a “low-end” alcohol elimination rate of .001 to .0025 grams of alcohol per hour – an alcohol elimination rate consistent with some 95 percent of the population – Harper estimated that Nakhla had a blood alcohol level of .1 percent to .12 percent at the time of the wreck.
At .1 percent blood alcohol content, a driver is five times more likely to be involved in a crash, Harper told jurors. At .11 percent, a driver is six times more likely to wreck a vehicle.
Harper testified alcohol can cause drowsiness, sedation and dizzyness.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Michael Whisonant questioned the use of retrograde extrapolation. Specifically, he had Harper confirm that the testing is based on assumption. The top assumption being that all of the alcohol a subject has drunk at the time a sample was taken has been absorbed. Basically, a subject must be in the post-absorption phase to be the most accurate. However, Harper said toxicologists can subtract drinks from the test if they believe all the alcohol in a subject’s system has not been absorbed.
With the first sample coming a little more than an hour after the wreck, Whisonant questioned the reliability of the testing Harper conducted.
Harper told the jury that 75 percent of the population absorbed all alcohol into their systems within an hour of the last drink. Some 95 percent of the population is at the same post-absorbtion phase at 90 minutes after the last drink, Harper said. At two hours after a final drink, virtually everyone has absorbed all the alcohol in their systems, he said.
The type of alcohol, the length in time the drinking occured and whether or not food is in the system all impact the absorption rate of alcohol, Harper told Whisonant. Harper acknowledged that he was unaware Nakhla had eaten calamari before the wreck.
Harper said the state also gave him a height of 5-feet-11-inches for Nakhla and a weight of 200 pounds to conduct the test. Whisonant had Nakhla stand up and face the jury, inferring that the doctor was not 200 pounds.
Whisonant also questioned the science behind retrograde extrapolation, using excerpts from papers and books published by people Harper said he considered renowned in the field. One study called a single-dose alcohol study showed men and women could absorb alcohol into their systems at anywhere from 14 minutes to 136 minutes.
Again, Harper told Whisonant that most of the population still absorbs alcohol within the time assumptions he made for the test for Nakhla. He added that it is recognized as best pratice in the field to provide a range of possible blood alcohol content measures, which is what he did.
The prosecution is expected to close its case on Friday. The defense is expected to open its case right after; however, the first defense witness – former Mobile Infirmary nuerologist Dr. Harrison Pearl — testified out of order, due to a scheduling conflict. His testimony is expected to resume Friday.
Nakhla is not expected to testify, defense attorney Dennis Knizley told Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks. The jury could get the case as early as Friday, but the expectation is deliberation will start Monday afternoon.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
