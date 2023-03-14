Mobile police officers told jurors what they observed about Dr. Jonathan Nakhla’s alleged intoxication, what his Audi’s computer recorded and what area surveillance camera captured leading up to the car wreck that killed Samantha Thomas on Aug. 1, 2020.
Before the eighth day of the Mobile neurosurgeon’s trial drew to a close, Corporal Jerry Lewis, who specializes in DUI and drug recognition, testified Nakhla exhibited classic symptoms of intoxication, including “slow and disorganized” speech and glassy eyes.
He arrived at Nakhla’s hospital room with a warrant for two vials of his blood, because Nakhla was involved in a traffic fatality. Rich then asked Lewis if he formed an opinion about Nakhla’s condition when he saw him.
“My opinion was he was very unable to operate a motor vehicle,” Lewis answered.
On cross examination, Nakhla attorney Richard Jaffe asked Lewis if he was called to the hospital to determine if Nakhla was intoxicated or had been under the influence.
Lewis answered he was there only to execute the warrant for Nakhla’s blood. After Jaffe asked, Lewis added his training in drug recognition did not include evaluating people who were simultaneously under the influence and concussed.
Former Mobile Police Det. David McCullough took the stand again and explained how he accessed the “black box” in Nakhla’s car. He told jurors the “black box” is actually an event data reporter that catalogs incidents in the life of a vehicle.
McCullough said he completed lengthy training to learn how to access the records, and undertook a similarly lengthy process to obtain the records in Nakhla’s Audi.
Before the car took what Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich described as its “final rest,” McCullough said it traveled 138 miles per hour with neither acceleration nor braking.
The detective was also among the first responders at the accident scene, and explained how he marked several skid marks that Nakhla’s car caused before it exited the Interstate 65 Service Road into a ditch.
McCullough’s body camera captured his interview with Nakhla at around 5 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 1. Played in court, the jury heard and saw McCullough tell Nakhla that, even though the car that he said turned in front of him could be termed a “contributing circumstance,” he would not consider the vehicle involved in the accident because it never made contact with the Audi.
“That car will get included in the investigative report,” McCullough said. “I’ll be looking for if it made that turn you said it made.”
The car in question was being driven by Christopher Davis, previous testimony this week shows.
On camera, Nakhla admitted to McCullough he may have been driving a little over the speed limit.
Finally, prosecutors played clips of surveillance footage from businesses near the scene of the accident. McCullough explained what was happening in each.
“[Nakhla] easily passes up an 18-wheeler traveling on the Interstate like it's nothing,” McCullough commented after one clip.
Other footage from the nearby Econo Lodge shows Nakhla’s car flipping shortly after passing the car Christopher Davis was driving toward the Comfort Inn.
Rich asked McCullough how he thought the accident that killed Thomas happened. Despite numerous objections from defense attorneys, McCullough answered that Nakhla was driving at a high rate of speed and had to avoid hitting Davis during his turn into the Comfort Inn parking lot.
“As Chris Davis made his turn, the defendant was approaching at such a high rate of speed he had to swerve,” he said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
