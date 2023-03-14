Nakhla Court Image

Jonathan Nakhla (seated center) sits during trial proceedings Friday morning in Mobile County Circuit Court. 

 BY DALE LIESCH

Mobile police officers told jurors what they observed about Dr. Jonathan Nakhla’s alleged intoxication, what his Audi’s computer recorded and what area surveillance camera captured leading up to the car wreck that killed Samantha Thomas on Aug. 1, 2020.

Before the eighth day of the Mobile neurosurgeon’s trial drew to a close, Corporal Jerry Lewis, who specializes in DUI and drug recognition, testified Nakhla exhibited classic symptoms of intoxication, including “slow and disorganized” speech and glassy eyes.

