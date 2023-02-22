Lori Williams has been attending the Mystic Stripers Mardi Gras ball for over three decades. Over the years, she’s never experienced something as haunting as what she claims happened to her last Thursday night during this year’s party.
Williams alleges Dauphin Island police officer Michael Beadnell, who was attending the ball as a guest, assaulted her as she awaited a performance by the Velcro Pygmies who were performing as the headliner for the night.
According to Williams, she and her son's date were standing near the stage awaiting the concert. Beadnell began pushing them in the back, to which she repeatedly asked him to stop. Williams claims after he pushed again, she turned around and before she could ask him again to stop, Beadnell punched her in the face, knocking her to the floor. Beadnell also allegedly bit the finger of Williams’ niece during the incident.
“We’ve never had anything like this happen,” Williams said. “Mardi Gras to us is all about being with family and he just absolutely tried to ruin it for us.”
Several people then helped usher Williams to a nearby room to administer first aid as her mouth began to fill up with blood.
After things had settled down, Williams talked with a police officer and a supervisor who told her they were taking Beadnell to jail. However, when officers called the magistrate on-duty, they were told since Lori had been drinking, it probably wouldn’t hold up in court and would be listed as a disturbance. They then advised her to fill out a warrant for his arrest once she was sober.
On Wednesday, Williams told Lagniappe she is planning to file charges against Beadnell for the incident.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier confirmed Beadnell was the officer identified in the incident. Collier said while he had been briefed on the situation by his chief of police, he couldn’t comment further as no action had yet been taken at the time.
According to news articles from 2011, Beadnell had previously worked as an officer with the Mobile Police Department (MPD). However, the length of his tenure with MPD, as well as his reason for leaving is unknown as MPD did not respond to requests for that information by the time of publication.
As a result of the assault, Williams said one of her teeth will most likely die, resulting in her needing a root canal according to her dentist.
Williams is now beginning to try and heal from the physical wounds from the incident, but the mental toll it took is still something she is trying to deal with.
“We were downtown walking around trying to find something to eat after the parade on Saturday and I started breaking out in hives because my anxiety was just through the roof,” Williams said. “I was worried like ‘am I going to see this guy again?’ or ‘what will happen if I do see him?’ My anxiety has just been way worse than it normally is.”
Williams and her family are Mardi Gras lifers through and through. With her family riding on Joe Cain day and herself being in charge of a floral float for the Knights of Columbus, Williams said this incident won’t deter her from enjoying one of her favorite times of the year in the future.
“I was born and raised in Mobile and there's no way I would let something like this hold me back from enjoying Mardi Gras,” Williams said.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.