Woman dies during wreck on Airport Boulevard BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department has released more information about a wreck that left one woman dead and a portion of a heavily trafficked road closed for roughly six hours. The wreck occurred before 6 a.m. Thursday morning on Airport Boulevard between Hillcrest Road and Foreman Road. MPD worked the scene until around 12:20 p.m. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp44@C5:?8 E@ |!s[ 2 s@586 r92C86C H2D 9625:?8 H6DE @? p:CA@CE q@F=6G2C5 H96? :E 9:E $E246J }66D6[ dc[ H9@ H2D ECJ:?8 E@ EFC? @?E@ E96 C@25 :? 96C G69:4=6] $96 H2D =2E6C 564=2C65 5625 2E E96 D46?6] k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Providence Hospital to close labor and delivery Commissioner asks department about job opening Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists Insurance move will save county millions Sunday Brunch — Costco encounter Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
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