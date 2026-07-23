Woman injured in Rickarby Street shooting BY Evelyn Herrera EvelynH Author email Jul 23, 2026 Jul 23, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Editor's Note This story was updated to include comments from Mobile's Director of Public Safety Curtis Graves as of 4:30 p.m. July 23, 2026. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman was shot and severely injured in her car Wednesday night on Rickarby Street following an alleged shooting, according to the Mobile Police Department.MPD officers arrived at the 500 block of Rickarby Street around 11:40 p.m. to find a woman suffering from a severe, life-threatening gunshot wound she received while sitting in her car. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm|!s 2=D@ D2:5 E92E 2 ?62C3J 9@>6 H2D 2=D@ DECF4< H:E9 8F?7:C6[ 3FE ?@ :?;FC:6D H6C6 C6A@CE65] %96 G:4E:> H2D E2<6? E@ 2 9@DA:E2= 7@C EC62E>6?E]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm|@3:=6 !F3=:4 $276EJ s:C64E@C rFCE:D vC2G6D =2E6C D2:5 E96 G:4E:> H2D 2? “F?:?E6?565 E2C86E” :? E96 D9@@E:?8]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“u:CDE 2?5 7@C6>@DE[ >J E9@F89ED 2?5 AC2J6CD 2C6 H:E9 E96 :??@46?E 76>2=6 G:4E:> 27764E65 3J =2DE ?:89E’D D9@@E:?8 @? #:4<2C3J $EC66E[” vC2G6D D2:5] “}@ @?6 D9@F=5 92G6 E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E9:D <:?5 @7 G:@=6?46 2?JH96C6 H:E9:? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 :E’D 2 EC@F3=:?8 C6>:?56C E92E D@>6@?6’D D:?8=6[ >:?5=6DD 24E:@? 42? 27764E 2?J@?6[ 2?JH96C6[ 2E 2?J E:>6] x??@46?E =:G6D 42? 36 42F89E :? E96 4C@DD7:C6[ 2?5 :E 2AA62CD E92E’D 6I24E=J H92E 92AA6?65 (65?6D52J ?:89E H9:=6 E96 G:4E:> H2D D:EE:?8 :?D:56 @7 96C G69:4=6 H96? 8F?7:C6 6CFAE65[ DEC:<:?8 E96 F?:?E6?565 E2C86E]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp44@C5:?8 E@ |!s[ E9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?] vC2G6D 25565 E92E E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E H:== AFE 25565 C6D@FC46D E@H2C5 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“x’> 566A=J 5:DEFC365 3J E96D6 24E:@?D[ 2?5 H:E9@FE 5@F3E[ E9@D6 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C E9:D :?D6?D:3=6 4C:>6 H:== 36 :56?E:7:65[ =@42E65[ 2?5 96=5 244@F?E23=6[” 96 D2:5] “x’G6 925 D6G6C2= 4@?G6CD2E:@?D H:E9 |@3:=6 !@=:46 r9:67 (:==:2> y24<D@? E@52J[ 2?5 E@86E96C[ H6 2C6 AFEE:?8 255:E:@?2= C6D@FC46D :?E@ E9:D 42D6 2D E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? AC@8C6DD6D]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?J@?6 H9@ 92D :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E9:D 42D6 D9@F=5 4@?E24E E96 |@3:=6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] *@F 42? DF3>:E 2? 2?@?J>@FD E:A 3J E6IE:?8 gcc\ad`\_ecc @C 3J G:D:E:?8k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:AQm>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:Ak^2m]k^Am Email Evelyn Herrera at evelyn@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gun Violence Gunshot Wound Attacks Gunshot Shooting Violent Crime Crimes Law Enforcement Conflicts Crime Violence Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia EvelynH Author email Follow EvelynH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Falkner arrested on fraud, conspiracy charges Mobile teen found dead in bay Mobile woman killed in Baldwin boat crash Prichard cop spent wife’s estate, judge says Kennon apologizes to OB council Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.