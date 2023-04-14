Mobile Police Department reports from Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14.
Assault
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, at around 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Latimer Lane in response to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Reportedly, a known male and female were present at the location, and during a verbal altercation, the victim was shot. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Residence (X2) and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 7:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Anders Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots striking the victim's residence, a nearby residence, and an unoccupied vehicle. There were no injuries reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Friday, April 14, 2023, at approximately 4:22 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Steiner and Matzinger Drive. The driver stopped the vehicle and was subsequently detained. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. During an inventory of the vehicle, officers discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Calvin Moore, 48, was arrested.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.