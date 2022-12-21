Mobile Police Department arrest reports for Dec. 20
Traffic Investigation
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road in reference to three pedestrians struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at the intersection. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Firearm
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., officers observed a reported stolen vehicle on the 4000 block of Howells Court North. Officers initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Kenny Bradley, 48, was arrested on the listed charges.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., officers responded to 685 Schillinger Road South, Walmart, regarding a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had entered the vehicle and removed the victim’s personal belongings. Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify the subject. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, officers located and detained the subject. Joanie Nelson, 38, was arrested.
Assault and Robbery (Carjacking)
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to 6585 Rangeline Road, Circle K, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had shot the male victim. Reportedly the victim was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. One of the subjects shot the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
