Josh Woods
By Dale Liesch

Almost two years after campaigning for the District 6 seat, Josh Woods finds himself in a similar situation, becoming one of four residents vying to replace Scott Jones in a special election July 25.

Woods joins Kyle Callaghan, Karla DuPriest and Linh Hoach in the campaign for the now-vacant City Council seat. Woods, who is executive director of the Grounds, came up short in a runoff and has a good sense of what his neighbors are looking for from a representative.

