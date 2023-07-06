Almost two years after campaigning for the District 6 seat, Josh Woods finds himself in a similar situation, becoming one of four residents vying to replace Scott Jones in a special election July 25.
Woods joins Kyle Callaghan, Karla DuPriest and Linh Hoach in the campaign for the now-vacant City Council seat. Woods, who is executive director of the Grounds, came up short in a runoff and has a good sense of what his neighbors are looking for from a representative.
“While the issues aren’t the same as they were 20 months ago, there’s impact in holding community meetings,” Woods said. “It’s important to be open and available to constituents.”
While safety was one of the biggest concerns for residents last time around, Woods said it has now been trumped a bit by concerns over increased development.
“We need to protect the integrity and character of neighborhoods,” he said. “We need to ensure development doesn’t encroach on neighborhoods.”
A related concern for residents of District 6, which Woods said he intends on solving as a representative, is traffic. On that note, Woods understands the council has previously approved funding to sync the lights on Grelot, but he’ll be pushing to continue to modernize the “outdated’ traffic light system in West Mobile.
“We need a more modern censor system instead of the loop system,” he said. “It can adjust to traffic throughout the day. The loop system is outdated.”
In addition to updated traffic lights, Woods believes overall infrastructure is a big issue in District 6. While much of the streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters are newer in the west portion of the city, Woods believes it’s still important to use all the capital improvement money available to help maintain it for the future.
“While it’s a newer district we need to keep up the standard for stormwater drainage, roads and sidewalks,” he said.
Woods said he’s running a second time to help Mobile positively use the momentum it has gained the past several years.
“Mobile has momentum going and we’re starting to see Mobile reach its potential,” he said. “We want to make sure all the voices are heard and do our small part to keep that momentum going.”
If Mobile reaches its potential, Woods wants to help make decisions that result in young people remaining in the Port City to start long careers. Those decisions could help his family and others in the future.
“I have three boys and I see folks go off to get an education, explore and never return,” Woods said. “I want my boys to have a hard decision when it comes to that because there’s so much opportunity here.”
Woods lives with his three sons and wife Kristin in the Heritage Woods subdivision.
