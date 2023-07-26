Josh Woods
BY DALE LIESCH

Taking home just over 54 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, Josh Woods was tabbed by District 6 residents to represent their interests on the Mobile City Council. What was projected to be a hotly-contested special election to fill the seat with the possibility of a runoff resulted in Woods’ outright election.

The special election was called after former Councilman Scott Jones abruptly resigned at a council meeting in April.

