Taking home just over 54 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, Josh Woods was tabbed by District 6 residents to represent their interests on the Mobile City Council. What was projected to be a hotly-contested special election to fill the seat with the possibility of a runoff resulted in Woods’ outright election.
The special election was called after former Councilman Scott Jones abruptly resigned at a council meeting in April.
Woods beat out fellow candidates Kyle Callaghan, Linh Hoach and Karla DuPriest. Callaghan received the second-most votes, checking in with 35.6 percent, while Hoach came in third with 6.6 percent and DuPriest rounded out the four with 3.4 percent.
Less than 24 hours after the results started coming in, Woods said he’s still mentally processing the outcome. The executive director of The Grounds, a year-round entertainment venue, Woods said after the polls closed at 7 p.m., he and his wife Christine began examining the results. He said it dawned on them almost at the same time what had transpired.
“I’m extremely humbled,” Woods said. “We pulled it out with 54 percent of the vote and it’s extremely humbling the amount of trust and faith that District 6 has put in me. It’s tremendous and I do not take it lightly.”
Among the biggest issues Woods said he plans to put at the forefront of his council tenure, include infrastructure and traffic. Fixing the traffic flow along popular roadways like Cottage Hill Road, Hillcrest Road and Airport Boulevard is also near the top of his list.
As he went door-to-door during his campaign, Woods said one of the most common topics residents brought up was worries about ongoing developments in close proximity to neighborhoods.
“There’s a lot of times, for most folks, their home is their biggest investment,” Woods said. “Making sure the integrity of the neighborhoods are protected from outside forces like development is important. No one wants developments built in their backyards and that’s a main concern.”
Running on a platform of ensuring the people of District 6 had a voice, Woods said he plans to fulfill those campaign promises of being a true representative of the people.
“At the end of the day, people want their voice to be heard,” Woods said. “We ran on listening, learning and leading and that’s what I intend to do on council. Listen to the neighbors, hold community meetings, listen to the HOA’s and then learn all about the issues so I’m educated in all facets and lead the charge on council to address those issues.”
Woods said he expects the council to certify the results at its next meeting on Tuesday with his first official meeting as a council member slated for August 8.
