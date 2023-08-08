Josh Woods swearing in
Another round of municipal redistricting is set to take place, as the District 6 seat on the Mobile City Council has officially been filled.

Josh Woods was sworn in to replace Scott Jones as District 6’s newest representative. Woods, who was flanked by his wife, Kristin, and three young sons, gave the oath of office administered by Municipal Judge Shelbonnie Hall prior to Tuesday’s regular council meeting. In a short speech after the ceremony, Woods thanked supporters and those who voted for him.

