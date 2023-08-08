Another round of municipal redistricting is set to take place, as the District 6 seat on the Mobile City Council has officially been filled.
Josh Woods was sworn in to replace Scott Jones as District 6’s newest representative. Woods, who was flanked by his wife, Kristin, and three young sons, gave the oath of office administered by Municipal Judge Shelbonnie Hall prior to Tuesday’s regular council meeting. In a short speech after the ceremony, Woods thanked supporters and those who voted for him.
“For those who didn’t vote for me, I’ll earn your vote over the next two years,” he said.
Woods won outright in a four-candidate race in a special election called after Jones resigned from his position in April. Woods had previously faced Jones in a runoff during the 2021 municipal election but lost. The newly minted District 6 representative thanked God for opening another door for him.
“I thought a door closed at one point, but it opened back up,” Woods said. “The door was opened by God.”
The filled seat also opens the door to a new round of reapportionment debates, which could be starting soon. City Chief of Staff James Barber said the administration has submitted a new redistricting plan to councilors for them to consider.
“Now the horse-trading begins,” he said.
The council and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office had previously come together on a plan that resulted in four council districts made up of a Black voting-age majority. The new plan, Barber said, would not change that. He said Districts 1, 2, 3 and 7 would still grant the Black population in those areas the ability to choose a preferred candidate. The biggest changes in the new plan come in Districts 4, 5 and 6, Barber said.
“With the addition of Kings Branch and Orchard, District 7 balanced itself,” he said. “Districts 6, 5 and 4 were the most impacted. Everyone else stays about the same, but gets some new neighborhoods.”
The impact the addition through annexation of the Cottage Hill Corridor, Orchard Estates and Kings Branch had on the overall city population wasn’t as drastic as many feared, Barber said.
“West Mobile is pretty diverse,” he said. “Even though everyone thought it would make a huge difference, it really didn’t.”
The aftermath of annexation does prove that redistricting is necessary, even if it’s not required by the Zoghby Act — the state law responsible for creating the city’s current form of government — Barber said.
The sheer size of the Cottage Hill Corridor area, which voted “yes” to annexation, increases the size of District 6 to 47,000 residents. That’s almost twice the size of any other district in the city.
“When you talk about access to capital funds, that’s really unfair to District 6,” Barber said. “It also violated the Voting Rights Act.”
Roundabout revelations
Patricia Law and her family appear to be at a stalemate with the city when it comes to drainage issues at her home, which she blames on the construction of the roundabout on Broad Street.
Law’s home at 162 Broad Street has been inundated with flooding since the roundabout was completed, she told councilors Tuesday. She said flash flood waters appear when it rains and go from the front yard to the backyard.
“I submitted a claim a year ago and have been bounced back and forth,” she said. “Please explain how so many professionals and engineering professionals could let this happen.”
Law said she has met with Barber and Robert Lasky, director of the Office of Professional Responsibility.
In her meeting with Lasky, Law said, she was “surprised” to see retired Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Charles Graddick and a city engineer in attendance without her “knowledge or consent.”
While Law has yet to file a lawsuit against the city, she didn’t rule it out.
“How does this happen when there are professionals and millions of dollars paid to a contractor?” she asked.
During the meeting, Barber confirmed Law had made a claim through the city’s third-party insurance administrator, Cannon, Cochran Management Services Inc. (CCMSI), but he didn’t go into specifics about the claim, citing the potential for litigation.
“If the city has liability in this, we’re going to take care of any damages we caused,” Barber said.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.