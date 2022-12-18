 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

By Rob Holbert

  • 1

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Ginnie
Ginnie

It’s sad that the majority of voters don’t think for themselves and consider the policies of a candidate or their qualifications but continue to cast their vote for the same party and the same people who have done nothing for them because that’s what their grandparents did or their parents, etc. It’s also sad that some voters are not thinking adults rational enough to overlook someone’s personality but instead vote for someone whose administration is trashing our economy and causing the worst inflation since 1980, erasing the security of our border and is not capable of being on the world stage without making him and our country look weak. And it’s just going to get worse the next two years. So I hope those people are happy they stuck it to “angry orange man” and in the meantime, stuck it to themselves.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred