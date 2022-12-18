By Rob Holbert

Christmas is getting closer and Mobile’s temps are supposed to drop to North Pole levels right around the big day. Santa’s going to miss out on his traditional trip into warmer weather.
I spent the week in a considerably warmer climate — the Florida Keys. Well, I suppose it really wasn’t considerably different when I left Mobile since we’d been up to 80 a day or two before, but it’s going to be real winter coming back. And even though I typically hate cold weather, I’m OK with it.
Christmas is supposed to be cold. It just feels more Christmasy when we’re not in shorts and tee shirts. I know we’re not really built for cold weather and those of us who have older homes have a hard time keeping them warm once it gets below freezing, but it’s going to be time to make hot chocolate and wear whatever flannel is available.
It gets me in the Christmas mood to have icy temps. But it’ll also be just fine if the next day we’re back in the 70s.
To chase or not
This week’s cover story by Scott Johnson diagrams out the tragedy that took place in 2019 when Loxley Police officer Stephen Bailey, working under Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office supervision, attempted to pull a vehicle over after an improper lane change, which led to a chase that ultimately ended in a fiery crash that killed five people along I-10.
The reason the story is news three years later is because public officials never released information about it following the incident. As is so often the case in Baldwin County, details involving a law enforcement officer’s behavior are nearly impossible to come by. They operate on a “You can ask, but we won’t tell” policy. And it’s even worse at the state level.
In this situation, the officer chased a Chevy Malibu driven by Dominic Scotti Garcia Jr., 26, of San Antonio, Texas, and passengers, Payton Leigh Northcutt, 25, of Leesville, Louisiana, and Crystal Lee Moradie, 34, of Converse, Texas, up and down I-10. At some point, Garcia made a U-turn in the middle of the interstate and began driving into oncoming traffic at high speed. Bailey actually turned and followed him into traffic until finally breaking off the chase about 10 seconds before the Malibu collided head-on with a car containing Joseph and Kevin Andrews, a father and son from Georgia.
Garcia’s car was engulfed in flames and all three people in the vehicle were burned beyond recognition. Kevin Andrews died at the scene and Joseph Andrews died the next day at the hospital.
As you might expect, the Andrews family has filed suit against the Loxley Police Department and Bailey, and details of the accident finally became available as evidence in that lawsuit.
Scott Johnson’s story details the events that led to that tragedy. While there certainly can be a reasonable debate about when and why officers should engage in chasing a fleeing vehicle, the part of this that should be problematic to everyone is the way Baldwin County, Loxley and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) tried to keep the details of this accident from being public.
We have repeatedly asked for details of the chase and about the disposition of the subsequent investigation over the past three years and have been stonewalled time and again. We seem to accept this in Alabama — agencies handling officer-involved incidents differently than they do everything else. It shouldn’t require civil lawsuits to make investigations public.
For instance, in Bay Minette, officials there are still hiding the name of an officer who shot a man to death earlier this year following a traffic stop for having a broken rear light. The family is rightfully asking how things escalated from a simple traffic stop to the death of their loved one, and it’s reasonable they’d want to see that.
In the 2019 chase, it certainly appears Bailey violated a number of pursuit policies, but that doesn’t appear to have come back to bite him in any way. In his deposition, Bailey was convinced he’d done the right thing to chase a car up and down the interstate because of an improper lane change. It’s hard to imagine being so cocksure about making that decision when it led to the deaths of five people. He had the license number, surely there would have been a better opportunity for someone to arrest Garcia at a time when it was a safer action.
But the other lesson to be taken away from this tragedy is that at some point the Alabama Legislature needs to put its thumb back on the scale in favor of the public’s right to know versus the ever-worsening problem of public agencies simply burying information they’d rather not talk about.
(1) comment
It’s sad that the majority of voters don’t think for themselves and consider the policies of a candidate or their qualifications but continue to cast their vote for the same party and the same people who have done nothing for them because that’s what their grandparents did or their parents, etc. It’s also sad that some voters are not thinking adults rational enough to overlook someone’s personality but instead vote for someone whose administration is trashing our economy and causing the worst inflation since 1980, erasing the security of our border and is not capable of being on the world stage without making him and our country look weak. And it’s just going to get worse the next two years. So I hope those people are happy they stuck it to “angry orange man” and in the meantime, stuck it to themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.