Barnyard Buffet
1020 Saraland Blvd.
Saraland, AL 36571
251-679-1461
What can one say about a buffet? Well, apparently I can say a good bit. I remember a time when buffets were plentiful. I remember the salad bar making its way to fast-food chains. Wendy’s was the first to have the fast-food Super Bar®, with tacos and chili. As a kid with an overactive metabolism, I was awestruck by the mountains of food, at my eye level, being shoveled onto plates with giant spoons. Finally, we could stuff ourselves to our necks and do it on the easy payment plan: one easy payment.
Chinese buffets made their way into my small town in the ’80s, our favorite with an attached gift shop selling gold-colored trinkets and less-than-lethal weapons. A young man such as myself could make an effort to self-educate on the cuisine of the Far East, or at least East Laurel, Mississippi, and then convince his mom to let him spend the money he earned slinging newspapers from a bicycle on something that could jumpstart his ninja career. Embarrassingly, the throwing stars were off limits. Mom and I finally compromised on some padded nunchucks, but at least the food seemed dangerous.
Our Shoney’s had a late-night breakfast bar full of what you’d find in an early-morning greasy spoon. I believe this was targeting those who wished to sober up on Friday and Saturday nights. Somehow a bellyful of beer turns a redneck stomach into a bottomless pit. I would guess they lost money on this endeavor. Amidst the pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits and hash browns, they always had clam chowder and chocolate cake. Weird, huh?
It was the ’90s that ushered in the heyday of the country buffet throughout the South. I didn’t find a single one when I lived on the West Coast, but in Mississippi and Alabama, they were on every corner. Forget a meat-and-three. This concept provided 10 meats and 30 vegetables! Perfect for the indecisive, the country buffet was a hungry man’s dream come true for small town USA.
Of course, buffets disappeared in coronavirus times. Guess what, folks? They may be making a comeback. I heard some chatter about Barnyard Buffet in Saraland, so I tapped my friend Martin Alvarez for a ride along.
It’s not really our style, but we had an interest in the fact they were pitching whole catfish. I’m a sucker for whole catfish, with Mississippi batter in my veins. Off we went for an excited trip north in search of cornmeal and sweet tea.
Entering the place, I’ll say it’s big. The parking lot was full, but we managed to select from a few open booths. The wait staff was on top of it. The whole restaurant was near spotless. Every hot bar tray, dessert station, all of it was clean. If a shred of cheese fell to the edge of the salad bar, someone was there to snatch it up. I felt really good about our choice of restaurants, but something was missing.
I saw no catfish. Catfish comes out at 4 p.m. It was noon. For now, we’d have to do without. I immediately changed my sweet tea to unsweetened. If I’m bitter about my food, I may as well drink something bitter, too.
There was what I believed to be swai. No thanks. I could tell you about the hushpuppies and Rotel dip, a nod to Jordan’s Catfish around State Line. Those were good. But there was no catfish. I sampled a spicy chicken thigh, which was the star of the show that day, but it didn’t taste like catfish. Sigh. Moving on.
A small helping of meatloaf was moist and delicious next to mashed potatoes, which I smothered in a clashing chicken gravy. The green beans had a chunk of pork and some onion, a nice touch. Marty and I felt like some of the veggies were dressed up from a can, but I didn’t care. They were “buffet good” at the very least.
I could have gotten my money’s worth from the fried chicken livers. These were next to the gizzards, so be careful if you prefer one over the other. Laced with grilled onions, the tender livers were perfect.
There were tortilla chips, black-eyed peas, corn dogs, some kind of battered and fried patty, cabbage, rutabagas, squash, chili, soupy dumplings, and all of it was good, but there was no catfish.
It haunted me. Finally, Sunday, I called.
“Do you have whole catfish?”
She answered, “Not until 4.”
“It’s a quarter after,” I replied.
She assured me they should be out any minute. My son and I hurried up to Saraland and paid $13 per pound and came home with three whole catfish and one filet.
Once home, Graham pinched off a piece of the filet as I dissected the whole fish.
“Now try this,” I said, and I watched his eyes light up. He was impressed at the difference as we navigated through the tiniest of bones, chewing on crispy fins, and getting greasy from ear to ear.
“Dad, having the bone-in next to the filet was a life-changing experience. I never realized how much better it was.” He told me to put that in there. Needless to say, the catfish were worth the wait.
Both of my visits to Barnyard Buffet found the place packed but capable of handling more. As I said, buffets aren’t really my thing, but you don’t have to twist my arm too hard for a plate of chicken livers and that spicy fried chicken. If you stay on top of their social media posts, you’ll find they also run specials from time to time. However, since Catfish Junction closed, this is the only place for whole catfish that I know of in Mobile County.
If you have missed the buffets of yesteryear, keep missing. This one is better than buffets used to be. Especially when it has catfish.
(0) comments
