Barry Joseph Nibler passed away November 6, 2022 in Kirkland, WA. Barry was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Joan Beazley Nibler, and his father William Nicolas Nibler. He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Nibler; daughters, Amelie Trice (Stephen) of Birmingham, AL and Dr. Lauren Craddock (David Bolles) of Madison, WI; grandsons, Simon Craddock, Troupe Trice, and Henry Trice; his brothers Nicolas Nibler, Matthew Nibler; his sisters Catherine Tatar, Cynthia Nibler, Nicole Rodriguez; and his nephews and niece.
Barry was born in Portland, OR and grew up in Melbourne, FL. He received his bachelor’s from Spring Hill College and master’s from the University of South Alabama. His career in medicine as a Respiratory Therapist spanned 40 years and included working in the Seattle area, Mobile, AL, and overseas for the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
He loved caring for patients of all ages, but especially neonates. Barry loved to fish, especially deep sea fishing, and spending time outdoors. He loved all creatures furry and small. Barry had an avid interest in history and aviation.
He was a supporter of Alabama football and all Seattle sports teams. He loved to cook and grill outdoors, and he was always looking to try a new recipe. A man of few words, the ones he shared were typically words of wisdom, silly songs about puppies, or dry, esoteric jokes. He touched many lives in the years dedicated to caring for others and his presence will be greatly missed.
