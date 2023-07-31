Carolyn Beverly Sharpless Haney, aka Beverly, aka Bev, aka Catherine Heartburn, was taken to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2023, following a lengthy illness. 

She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Sharpless, her mother, Isabel Drain Sharpless, and her sister, A.L. Moss. She is survived by her children, John “Ben” Johnson of Roseville, California, and Amy (Tony) Hines of Mobile, Alabama; her granddaughter, Jordan Werneth; her deeply devoted husband of 38 years, Gary T. Haney (a true angel on earth); her beloved niece, Deanna Scott, who was not only her caretaker and friend, but her companion who shared many colorful conversations until the end; and her stepdaughter, Shannon McClure, of Mobile, Alabama.

