Carolyn Beverly Sharpless Haney, aka Beverly, aka Bev, aka Catherine Heartburn, was taken to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Sharpless, her mother, Isabel Drain Sharpless, and her sister, A.L. Moss. She is survived by her children, John “Ben” Johnson of Roseville, California, and Amy (Tony) Hines of Mobile, Alabama; her granddaughter, Jordan Werneth; her deeply devoted husband of 38 years, Gary T. Haney (a true angel on earth); her beloved niece, Deanna Scott, who was not only her caretaker and friend, but her companion who shared many colorful conversations until the end; and her stepdaughter, Shannon McClure, of Mobile, Alabama.
Beverly was a very interesting and creative person. She loved gardening, art and music. She graduated from Murphy High School in 1969 and was a member of the Phi Gamma Chi Sorority where she met many lifelong friends. Most importantly, that is when she met her closest friend of over 50 years, Katherine Hughes LeBlanc.
A proud hippie, she advocated for fairness, love and respect for her fellow human beings. She took part in the May Day Demonstration of 1971. She served on the board of Keep Mobile Beautiful. She was a Master Gardener. She co-founded a Children's Entertainment group called Imagine That! where they performed and told stories at events around the Mobile area including at the Festival of Flowers.
A celebration of her life will be held at The Dew Drop Inn, 1808 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, from 2-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Beverly requested:
Plant a tree
Pick up litter
Recycle
Feed the hungry
Teach by example
Practice what you preach
