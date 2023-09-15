Dawn Scott Stockton passed away peacefully at her home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the age of 70. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life.
Cherished wife of 31 years to William “Butch” Stockton. Loving mother of Pakie Ankerson (Wendi). Proud grandmother of Louise and Camille Ankerson. Daughter of Buck Scott and the late Beverly Smitherman Scott. Sister of David Scott (Petra) and Vince Scott. Sister-in-law of Carey Stockton (Jesse), Dewayne Stockton (Diane), LaWanda Welch (Dickie) and the late Charlie “Steve” Stockton. Aunt of Chelsea Scott, Dustin Scott, Brooks Rider, Kayla Scott, Kyrstin Scott, Gabriel Stockton, Amber Stockton, Kaitlyn Stockton, Zach Stockton, Savannah Red (Levi) and the late David Scott Jr. Granddaughter of the late Emily Smitherman and Mamie Scott.
Dawn was a remarkable woman who embodied strength, faith, and a deep commitment to helping others. Her unwavering devotion to her faith was a guiding light in her life, and she found solace in her nightly prayers. Her passion for sports was evident in her unwavering support for her beloved Alabama Crimson Tide and New Orleans Saints. She could often be found cheering passionately for her teams, and her enthusiasm was infectious. Weekends brought another one of Dawn's joys — visiting casinos and enjoying the thrill of the games. But her heart truly belonged to the cherished Sunday brunches with Butch, where they created beautiful memories and shared laughter and conversation.
Dawn's heart and compassion for others was as vast as the ocean, and her smile radiated warmth and kindness. Her welcoming spirit meant she never met a stranger and had the wonderful ability to make everyone feel like an old friend. Her love for the beach and the tranquility of gardening brought her immense joy. Her culinary skills were legendary and her cooking brought people together, nourishing their bodies and souls with delicious meals and cherished moments.
One of Dawn's cherished traditions was her phone call to Butch before every basketball game to wish him and his team good luck. The post-game call, with her eagerly asking, "Did we win?" became a cherished part of their basketball seasons. These moments were a testament to her enduring spirit and the bonds she formed with her loved ones.
Dawn's memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends, and her legacy of faith, strength, and love will continue to inspire all who knew her. She leaves behind a void that can never be filled, but her spirit will always be with us, guiding us through life's challenges with the same grace and determination that defined her. In this time of sorrow, let us celebrate the remarkable life of Dawn and the indelible mark she left on all our lives. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory be a blessing to us all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, September 16th from 9:00AM – 11:00AM, followed by a Memorial Mass in Dawn’s memory beginning at 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.