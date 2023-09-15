Dawn Scott Stockton

Dawn Scott Stockton

Dawn Scott Stockton passed away peacefully at her home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the age of 70. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life.

Cherished wife of 31 years to William “Butch” Stockton. Loving mother of Pakie Ankerson (Wendi). Proud grandmother of Louise and Camille Ankerson. Daughter of Buck Scott and the late Beverly Smitherman Scott. Sister of David Scott (Petra) and Vince Scott. Sister-in-law of Carey Stockton (Jesse), Dewayne Stockton (Diane), LaWanda Welch (Dickie) and the late Charlie “Steve” Stockton. Aunt of Chelsea Scott, Dustin Scott, Brooks Rider, Kayla Scott, Kyrstin Scott, Gabriel Stockton, Amber Stockton, Kaitlyn Stockton, Zach Stockton, Savannah Red (Levi) and the late David Scott Jr. Granddaughter of the late Emily Smitherman and Mamie Scott.

