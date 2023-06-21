On June 16, 2023, Donald Gene Bigler, 91, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved family by his side.
Don had three great loves, his wife Linda, his family, and his work. Don, a Missouri farm boy, began his career in manufacturing at Aerojet General Corporation located in Downey, California. While working at Aerojet, he attended college at night to earn his engineering degree.
Don was Program Manager on the Polaris Program and was named Engineering Manager of the Year. As a result, he was promoted to Plant Manager for 13 years. In 1968, he changed companies and became President of Fansteel located in Los Angeles, California. After only 2 years there, Don decided it was time to return home to Missouri.
In 1970, Don joined Teledyne Industries, Inc. where he was President of Teledyne Neosho located in Neosho, Missouri. In 1974, Don moved to Mobile, Alabama. There he was President of Teledyne Continental Motors a leading general aircraft engine manufacturer. Ultimately, Don became a Group Executive for Teledyne Industries, Inc. Don remained with Teledyne for over 25 years. In 1987, Don and his sons Jeff and Bruce founded and built BBB Industries, LLC. Don helped build BBB Industries into a leading manufacturer of automotive aftermarket parts.
Don’s many awards include recognition at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC for designing and manufacturing the engines of the Voyager aircraft. It was the first nonstop, non refueled flight around the world. Induction into the Alabama Aviation Hall of Fame. General Aviation Award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Bolivar, Missouri High School Hall of Fame Distinguished Alumni Award and the Napa Partnership Award.
Don loved playing golf, fishing and traveling. Don and Linda traveled all over the world. Don was also a member of the Mobile Masonic order.
Don is survived by his wife Linda Bigler. They were married 43 years. He is also survived by son Jeffrey Bigler (Cassie) and grandchildren Mark Bigler (Justine), Bradley Bigler (Mary Wesley), Alec Bigler and Ashley Bigler. Daughter Lynda Nagrich (Nick) and grandchildren Laura Skeans (Weston), Kristina Cushman (Drake) and Steven Nagrich (Sarah). Son Bruce Bigler (Michelle) and grandchildren Donnie Bigler, Maxwell Bigler, Weslyn Walters, and Daniel Walters. Son Sean Sullivan (Karen) and grandchildren Anna Frances Sullivan and John Bigler Sullivan.
He is also blessed with six great grandchildren.
Memorial services were held at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. There was a visitation held on Tuesday, June 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the funeral will be Wednesday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation immediately prior at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.