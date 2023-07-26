George “Victor” Zirlott

Victor (age 71) of West Fowl River passed this life peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, after a short illness. He was devoted to his wife, Patricia, of 52 years as well as to his large family. All of which he was very proud.
Victor is preceded in death by his father, Robert Ellis Zirlott, his mother, Laurice Gray, his step-father, Lavern Gray, his daughter Jessica Zirlott Rhodes, his grandson Quinton Zirlott and his nephew Richard Zirlott.
Victor is survived by his wife, Patricia Johnson Zirlott; brother, Chris (Judy) Zirlott; sisters Wanda (Kenny) Zirlott, Carmen Zirlott and Kim Zirlott; sons Simon (Lori) Zirlott and Jeremy (Kim) Zirlott; daughters Rebecca (Troy) Cornelius, Kate (Jeromy) Brinkman and Susan (Derek) Wainwright; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a great-grandson soon to make his appearance. Also many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Victor was a lifelong commercial fisherman, wooden boat builder and a seafood distributor.
Most days Victor could be found on one of his hand-crafted boats running crab traps in Portersville Bay and the Mississippi Sound. When not catching seafood, he was helping in his family based riverfront seafood business, Zirlott’s Gulf Products. Many people far and wide have enjoyed the blessings of the sea produced by Victor and family.
He was hardworking, stubbornly independent yet generous and humble as he patterned his life according to the verse below. He will be missed by many.
Micah 6:8 "He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee; but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God."
