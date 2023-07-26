George “Victor” Zirlott

George “Victor” Zirlott

Victor (age 71) of West Fowl River passed this life peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, after a short illness. He was devoted to his wife, Patricia, of 52 years as well as to his large family. All of which he was very proud.

Victor is preceded in death by his father, Robert Ellis Zirlott, his mother, Laurice Gray, his step-father, Lavern Gray, his daughter Jessica Zirlott Rhodes, his grandson Quinton Zirlott and his nephew Richard Zirlott.

