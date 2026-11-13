Heather Leann Bean arrived on September 4,1977, with a strong will, a sharp tongue, andabsolutely no intention of being told what to do.On November 2, 2026, she departed this world,leaving behind a whole lot of love, a few raisedeyebrows, and undoubtedly some unfinishedarguments. Small in stature but enormous in attitude,Heather was proof that dynamite really doescome in small packages. She loved Mardi Gras,pirates, animals, and people, though shereserved the right to decide which peopledeserved her affection and which ones needed toget their act together. A true Mardi Gras spirit, Heather loved aparade, a party, and any excuse to celebrate lifewith her people. She had a pirate's heart, a fierceloyalty to those she loved, and a personality thatcould not be ignored, even by those whooccasionally wished they could. Her love for animals was as genuine as heropinions were strong. She had a big heart, a generous spirit, and a way of making people feelloved, even if that affection came packaged with a little sass and a healthy dose of unsolicitedhonesty. Heather lived life on her own terms, never one to follow the crowd unless the crowd was headedsomewhere fun. She was unapologetically herself, fiercely independent, and entirelyunforgettable. She was preceded in death by her loving father Dean D. Bean and twin brother Dean D. Bean, Jr.She leaves behind her wife Danetta, mother Diane Bean, sons Sebastine Bradley and CalebSouza, sister-in-law Sonya Bean, Crookshank the crazy kitty, and many other family, and friends.They will miss her laughter, her love, her loyalty, and the unmistakable sound of her tellingsomeone exactly how things were going to be. Rest easy, Heather. May heaven have plenty of beads, friendly pirates, happy animals, andabsolutely no one telling you what to do. We suspect you have already taken charge anyway. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of DSD Captain Heather Bean may be sent to BrasAcross the CAUSEway.
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