Howard Murfee Schramm, Jr. (1942-2023)

A native of Mobile and longtime resident of Point Clear, Howard Murfee "Spud" Schramm, Jr. was born on April 22, 1942, and traded this life for eternity on July 20, 2023, following a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Murfee Schramm and Velma Nichols Schramm, and his brother John Heyward Selby, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Gideon Schramm; children Howard Murfee “Chip” Schramm, III (Audra) of Birmingham, and Laura Schramm McLeod (Billy) of Mobile; four granddaughters, Cornelia Carter Drechsler Schramm, Sadie Louise Harper Schramm, Margaret Turner McLeod and Hilary Mae McLeod; sister-in-law Dr. Margaret Meyers Selby Nix of Fairhope, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Spud was a graduate of University Military School, Washington and Lee University, and the University of Alabama School of Law. He was a member of the Mobile and Alabama Bar Associations.
Passionate about family history, he was a member of the national, Alabama, and Mobile genealogical societies; Sons of the American Revolution, Society of the War of 1812, and the First Families of Alabama.
A Captain in the U.S. Army, Spud served in Fort Bragg, NC, and in the Vietnam War. He was buried with military honors in Magnolia Cemetery on July 24, 2023.
Following discharge, he began permanent employment with Turner Supply Company, where he worked during high school and college. He became the company’s third president in 1975. Under his leadership the company expanded from one location in Mobile to several operations across the southeast. He served on many committees and the board of directors of the Southern Industrial Distributors Association and its successor Industrial Supply Association.
Spud was an active community leader on the boards of the Florence Crittenden Home, the Visiting Nurse Association and the Jaycees Greater Gulf State Fair, all of which he served as treasurer and later president. He also served on the board of Mobile Opera.
From a young age Spud enjoyed Mardi Gras and was a member of several mystic societies. He was honored to reign as the Mobile Carnival Association’s King Felix III in 1968. He served as secretary then president of the Floral Parade committee, and as secretary and treasurer of the Mobile Carnival Association for many years. Additionally, he was involved in the Mobile Carnival Museum.
An active volunteer at UMS and its successor UMS-Wright, he was treasurer of the board. He was a loyal supporter and active participant in the fine arts program. In recognition of his continuing efforts with the drama and music programs, he was inducted into the UMS-Wright Arts Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2014 he was named Alumnus of the Year.
Spud enjoyed all art forms, especially music. He played many instruments, but was most proficient with the piano and the organ and served as temporary organist at several churches. He was happiest playing piano for his friends and family, especially for his children and his granddaughters, who adored him.
Spud served on the vestry of St. Francis Church in Point Clear and later joined Christ Church Cathedral. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 4th at Christ Church Cathedral, 115 S. Conception St., Mobile, AL 36602.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Spud’s name may be made to UMS-Wright Fine Arts Department, 65 N. Mobile St., Mobile, AL 36607; Christ Church Cathedral, 115 S. Conception St., Mobile, AL 36602; the Mobile Carnival Museum, P.O. Box 2121, Mobile, AL 36652; or to a charity of your choice.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.